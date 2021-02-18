Cruella de Vil and 5 more of the most stylish Disney villains

We’ve been given a real glimpse of Emma Stone playing Cruella de Vil.

Stone ditches her red hair for the Disney villain’s signature black and white locks for Cruella’s origin story: set in the punk rock era of the 1970s, Cruella follows a young designer called Estella before she becomes the fur-loving de Vil we know from 101 Dalmatians.

There’s no doubt Cruella is bad – she does capture puppies to use their fur for fashion, after all – but you can’t deny how stylish she is. In the 1996 adaptation, Glenn Close paraded about in skintight gowns and voluminous fur coats – evil, sure, but also quite cool.

For Cruella (due for UK release on May 28) Stone looks equally fashionable. In one scene turning up to a party in a white cape, only to set fire to it, revealing a red dress underneath. Cruella de Vil isn’t the only fashionable Disney villain though…

1. Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty

There’s a reason every Halloween party has at least one person dressed as Maleficent. The evil fairy godmother from Sleeping Beauty – played by Angelina Jolie in the live action movies – gives wickedness a very chic name.

With pronounced cheekbones, blood red lips and flowing black robes, Maleficent can even make horns protruding from her head look good.

2. Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove

Resplendent in purple, Yzma is the main villain in The Emperor’s New Groove. In the 2000 animated film she tries her best to eliminate the Incan emperor Kuzco, so she can take his place on the throne.

Everything about Yzma’s aesthetic is OTT, from her feathered neck-piece to her supersized eyelashes and skin tight purple gown.

3. Hades from Hercules

As god of the Underworld, Hades already has a certain number of cool points. His outfit might not be the most exciting – he tends to wear a fairly drab toga topped off with a sinister skull pin – but it’s his beauty look we really love.

Instead of hair, Hades has bright blue flames sprouting from the top of his head, waiting to explode at any moment. We wonder what his haircare routine involves…

4. Ursula from The Little Mermaid

Two things are true in The Little Mermaid: Ursula is a master manipulator who can trick Ariel into giving up her voice, and she also knows how to work her curves. Half woman, half octopus, Ursula the sea witch wears a strapless, skintight outfit that really amps up her sex appeal – offset by that magical shell necklace.

She also has a distinctive beauty look, with bright blue eyeshadow, red lips, a prominent beauty spot and a shock of white hair.

5. The Evil Queen from Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs