Decembeard: Jack Guinness shares his top beard grooming tips

Hot on the heels of Movember, Decembeard is the annual event that encourages men to quit shaving and embrace a full beard in the name of charity.

The initiative aims to raise money and awareness in the fight against bowel cancer. More than 42,000 people are diagnosed with the disease each year and 268,000 are living with it currently in the UK. You can sign up on the Bowel Cancer UK website to show your support and set a fundraising target.

While shaving is banned for a month, keeping your facial fuzz neat is definitely allowed. So to assist your Decembeard endeavours, we enlisted the help of model, writer and all-round style icon Jack Guinness, who is working with styling tool brand Babyliss, to share his essential tips for growing and grooming a brilliant beard…

1. You beard doesn’t need to be the same length all over

Once you’ve got a decent covering of hair, it’s time to trim. But don’t be too heavy-handed, Guinness warns: “Don’t shave the same length all over or you’ll look like early George Michael – use the different gradients [of your trimmer] to best blend to the shape of your face.”

2. Get rid of wispy bits

“Always trim back to the thickest part of your beard,” Guinness says. “You don’t want to look like you’re playing a Viking in a historical re-enactment.”

He prefers “a natural looking style of beard, not too polished. Use the BaByliss Super X Multi Trimmer to help style, shape and tidy up your beard in between grooming appointments.”

3. Embrace your individual style

“Remember that your style of beard should be individual to your style, and something that works for one person may not work for another,” Guinness says. However, he recommends following one rule of thumb: avoid a hard line around the chin area.

“It isn’t flattering and doesn’t give the illusion of a strong jaw line like some people think. Instead, when thinking about trimming and shaping up the beard, you need to draw a triangle down towards the Adam’s apple, leaning your head back – create softness, [so it looks] natural and that it just grew like that.”

4. Use your beard as an accessory

While you might want to experiment to find your signature style, you don’t have to stick with one look. Guinness says: “Facial hair can change and evolve as you do with your style. The shape of my beard changes the shape of my face as well, so this has evolved too over the years. As I’ve gotten older I’ve had to adjust my beard to suit my face shape.”

5. Don’t go to heavy on the beard oil

Beard oils are meant to soften and neaten your facial fuzz, but don’t overdo it, Guinness warns: “If you manage to get someone to kiss you, you don’t want them sliding off your face. You also don’t want to look like you’ve got a glitter beard – save that for Pride parties! I like to use Tom Ford beard oil – it’s the best and my constant go-to.”