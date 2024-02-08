Denim days: 4 transitional trends to see you through to springtime

With spring winking at us from around the corner, but the weather still too chilly to contemplate high-fashion looks, the easiest wardrobe refresh is with our favourite fabric – denim.

It’s an overall winner when it comes to dressing up or dressing down, easy on the eye wherever the mood takes you, and the most versatile of staples.

Indeed, denim does what no other garment can – bridges the gap between function and flair.

Here are the best blues to bag now…

1. Oversized denim shirt

A loose denim shirt sets the standard for laidback style. Casual, easygoing and flattering, these washed threads work effortlessly worn over a T-shirt or sweater while we wait for temperatures to warm up a bit.

Otherwise, a denim smock top is the way to go with denim on denim – and both work like a dream with black PVC or leather trousers.

Next Oversized Denim Shirt, £28

Hush Daya Denim Shirt, £75

2. Relaxed denim dress

From a relaxed, shift style in the form of a shirt dress; to a looser, longer shape with fewer buttons for ease… either way, the relaxed denim dress puts comfort first.

Moreover, it promises to be your hardest-working piece on days when you look in a wardrobe full of clothes – and think you ‘have nothing to wear’. A basic you can bank on.

FatFace Clara Denim Dress, £65

Albaray Denim Shirtdress, £110

3. Dressed-up denim dress

Designers have gone to town reimagining the dressed-up denim dress, much to our delight.

A front-runner with knee-high boots or heels, the cinched-in waist and flared A-line silhouette is sophisticated and on point. With a round or V-neckline, zip detailing and embroidery for a modern twist; or classic collar and button-down front, both will take you from day to evening.

Think styling tweaks such as a choker at the neck (trending big time for 2024), a large leather tote or basket, and platform sandals come summertime.

Monsoon Kaia Cornelli Dress Blue, £85

Jigsaw Blue Denim Smocked Waist Tea Dress, £155, Next

Jasper Conran Ella Denim Full Skirt Shirt Dress, £275.00

4. Denim midi skirt

Trending for spring 2024, the denim skirt is back. Whether you channel some French chic and wear yours with a Breton top, sleeveless roll-neck or jean jacket for a sexy statement (with bare midriff and bralette), the denim midi is where it’s at. So much so, even a pussycat bow works.

Think a front slit, flared with pockets or tiered, it’s a timeless style with a flattering shape… what’s not to love?

FatFace Carla Denim Midi Skirt, £49.50

Monsoon Harper Denim Skirt Blue, £59

Nobody’s Child Denim Mid Wash Tiered Midi Skirt, £85