Digital shows, big names and glaring omissions: What to expect from fashion month

We’re fast approaching fashion month, where the world’s top designers will show their autumn/winter collections.

Due to various Covid-related restrictions, the majority of this season’s shows and presentations will happen online. This is the second major fashion month to go virtual and designers are increasingly taking advantage of the possibilities a digital show can bring.

This is what to expect from fashion month…

New York

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) kicks off the big four, and is typically seen as the younger, more rebellious sister of the more strait-laced events at Milan and Paris. With most of the shows streaming online, you can follow all of the presentations, talks and more at the online hub.

In September 2020, Jason Wu took us to the beaches of Tulum with his live-streamed show that featured a small, socially distanced audience. He’ll have the same set-up this season, and is joined on the schedule by Naeem Khan, Tom Ford and Proenza Schouler.

Interestingly, some big names have broken away from the tradition of fashion week and are showing off schedule. Christian Siriano, Thom Browne and Oscar de la Renta are all unveiling their collections later in the month and into March, with no sign of Marc Jacobs anywhere on the schedule.

NYFW runs from February 14 – 17.

London

London Fashion Week (LFW) will be entirely online. Visit the hub where you’ll be able to watch collection launches and digital events from the likes of Emilia Wickstead, Simone Rocha, Victoria Beckham and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. There’ll also be live streamed panel discussions, podcasts and online designer diaries to dip into.

Burberry – normally one of the biggest names at LFW – is said to be presenting its fall 2021 men’s, rather than women’s, wear collection.

LFW runs from February 19 – 23.

Milan

Milan Fashion Week (MFW) is also running a predominantly online schedule – but unlike New York and London, all of the heavy hitters are present and accounted for. Fendi, Prada, Moschino, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana are just some of the big names set to show their latest collections.

After its success in September, the schedule also includes another We Are Made In Italy showcase, where five designers from the Black Lives Matter In Italian Fashion Collective will present their work.

You can access the digital platform here.

MFW runs from February 23 – March 1.

Paris

Paris has already hosted Haute Couture Week and Men’s Fashion Week this year, so the city is more than prepared for Paris Fashion Week (PFW).

The schedule is yet to be revealed, but if the previous events are anything to go by, live streamed shows could have small, socially distanced audiences, and it’s likely Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Dior will make an appearance.

Shows will be streamed here.

PFW runs from March 1 – 9.