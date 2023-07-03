Dior’s couture show was the epitome of quiet luxury

Dior’s haute couture runway show in Paris saw the French fashion house tap into the most exclusive trend of the moment: quiet luxury.

Brought to the fore by HBO television show Succession – which put the spotlight on the ultra-wealthy – quiet luxury is all about sleek, understated clothes that ooze elegance and wealth.

Dior’s latest show took place at the Musée Rodin in Paris, a grand 18th-century mansion that displays Auguste Rodin’s work, most notably the famous sculpture The Thinker.

In keeping with creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s continued dedication to feminism, the collection was themed around female narratives and representation in ancient mythology.

The show opened with a model wearing a classic white gown with caped sleeves trailing to the ground. This set the aesthetic tone – models wore lots of long, flowing gowns in muted colours – mainly whites, earthy tones, navy or grey hues.

There was lots of layering, sheer panels and flowing skirts – but everything was so precisely tailored that silhouettes were kept crisp and sharp.

After all, this was a couture collection – seen as the pinnacle of craftsmanship, garments are one-of-a-kind and require a lot more skill, time and money to produce.

While clothes were mainly left plain – as is the trend within quiet luxury – there was the odd subtle accent. Think intricate knotwork, heavy beading and floral appliques, adding to the overall feeling of wealth and glamour.

The styling was kept simple – models wore their hair in low ponytails with a centre parting – and Dior made the case for a new trend: wearing one statement drop earring, instead of a pair.

The show closed with a model wearing a heavily embellished caped gown – like a more formal, red carpet-ready version of the opening look.

Celebrity guests on the front row also wore silhouettes and simple designs that felt like quiet luxury.

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki – who plays Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown – kept things chic and French-inspired with her outfit, wearing a black beret with netting over the top, a simple white tank top and a black leather skirt.

House ambassador Natalie Portman wore a white strapless gown with watercolour-style pastel accents.

A familiar face on the Dior front row, actor Rosamund Pike had her hair slicked back, and donned a black dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline.

At the end of the show, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri took a brief bow, her own outfit another prime example of understated luxury: a simple yet impeccably tailored navy suit.