Dopamine beauty: How to create a mood-altering make-up routine

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour looks have recently helped transform the monotonous make-up routine of minimal eyeshadows to bright hues, swirls and sparkles.

Despite her pervasive global impact, this isn’t purely down to Swift. Gen Z are reinventing their make-up routines, inspired by pop-culture styles from Doniella Davy’s work on teen hit TV show, Euphoria, to the fanciful and opulent looks loved by the cast of Dubai Bling.

It was the celebrity make-up artist of Beyoncé, Margot Robbie and Zendaya, Sir John, who coined this look ‘dopamine glam’. Since then, the uptake in rhinestone embellishments, star-shaped spot stickers and bright, solid colours have taken the younger generation by storm.

“I think we’re in a really special place in the beauty industry where we’re much more open and accepting,” says NYX Professional Makeup artists, Soph Harty and Fiyinfolu Olufemi. “Ever heard of the expression ‘dance like nobody’s watching’? Gen Z are make-upping like nobody is watching.”

That seems to be the key. This approach encourages an uninhibited, renewed sense of optimism. We hear from beauty experts on how you can execute this mood-altering make-up look.

1. What should we take from Gen Z’s playful attitude?

It seems Gen Z are the first generation since the Sixties to be truly avant-garde with their make-up routines.

Justmylook’s make-up artist, Hayley Walker, says, “Make-up is a powerful tool for self-expression. The trend is dubbed ‘dopamine beauty’ for the emotions that the beauty look brings. This playfulness and personalisation is translated into the products used within beauty routines, such as glitter, rhinestones, or even star-shaped spot stickers.”

“The movement is normalising and showing off previous skin conditions that we were told to hide/cover, such as stepping out in spot patches, doing creative make-up with vitiligo, or letting birthmarks breathe,,” note NYX’s Harty and Olufemi, “stepping outside the box with make-up looks and using it as a creative outlet.”

Paige Williams, CEO of make-up empire, P.Louise, states Gen Z’s experimentation is down to the diversification of media we now absorb, “The rise of YouTube years ago and now TikTok has led to more and more people digesting video content, giving them a comfortable space to experiment with bright colours, formulas and applications. It’s allowed people to connect over something which would have [once] isolated them.”

Urban Outfitters Multicolored Easy Peasy Face Gems, £4 (was £8)

Starface Hydro-star® Refill, £8.99

2. How to be more experimental

Many of us are stuck in the make-up rut of wheeling out the same three-year-old eye-shadow palette for special occasions. Taking a risk is tricky – it’s difficult to disguise if it goes wrong as it’s literally on your face.

Morphe’s global education specialist, Camila Manchester, suggests starting with formula if colour is too daunting. “Play with a variety of textures in different placements – i.e. instead of powdering your entire face, only powder between your brows, bridge of the nose and around the centre of the chin.” This helps understand which different methods work for your changing skin type.

When it comes to wackier ventures, NYX’s make-up artists Harty and Olufemi say to channel Gen Z and evoke your inner youth. “Think back to when you were a pre-teen rifling through your sibling’s make-up bag and you would just try on everything, lipstick in the brows? Yes. Eyeshadow on the lip? YES. There are no rules, let your inner child out, you can be as wacky as you like and then hop right in to wash it all off with a new and inspired skip in your step.”

Williams suggests starting with one bold element at a time, such as a bright shadow or a vibrant blush. “It’s about remembering that there is no right or wrong and that you can truly do whatever feels comfortable. I don’t ever feel restricted by the expected method of application – or even the natural lines of the face.”

P.Louise Coloured Base, £10

MAC Macximal Silky Matte Lipstick 3.5g – Flamingo, £18.75 (was £25), Look Fantastic

3. How to inject colour into your routine

Perhaps the most daunting element to shift in any beauty routine is colour. “Past trends involved matte bolds that weren’t always user-friendly,” notes Manchester. “But now we are seeing bolder colours in more creamy textures that provide effortless application with gorgeous payoff.”

Walker notes that even minimal make-up is favouring colour now. “The clean-girl look is still very much alive and trend-followers are favouring looks that involve pops of colour, such as bold eye make-up or sun-kissed cheeks. The growing popularity of this type of make-up look is largely influenced by celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, as well as the rising movement of self-expression. ”

Introducing a more vivid blush is an easy first step when integrating colour into your routine, being less daunting than swirling rhinestones and painting bold lips. Williams suggests an upsurge in colour, even in minimal make-up looks, is down to boredom of tradition. “Customers want to feel wowed by what they see, and wishy-washy products just don’t cut it anymore.

“Red carpets are becoming less ‘girl next door’ and more about self-expression, following in similar footsteps of the fashion weeks. Seeing more celebrities experimenting with their looks makes it more accessible for the everyday person and serves as a reminder that there is no right or wrong when it comes to make-up.”

Made by Mitchell Blursh Liquid Blusher – Posy Rosey, £14, Beauty Bay

4. How being bolder can boost your mood

The idea behind ‘dopamine make-up’ is about tapping into that childlike playfulness we all have hidden away within ourselves. Opting for shapes, colours and textures that you genuinely find exciting as opposed to neutral looks that are more commonly accepted is a crucial aspect to this trend, Manchester notes.

“It contradicts the expectations of adulthood,” notes Walker. “Experimenting with make-up can also spark feelings of courage and rebellion, boosting confidence and dopamine.”

Not only does it spark happiness through aesthetic expression, but it begins with the application. “Dopamine make-up can provide sensory pleasure through texture, colour and/or scent. This can then stimulate the brain regions that process sensory information and spark the dopamine effect,” explains Harty and Olufemi. “Scientifically speaking, more good make-up, more feel-good moments for you!”

Morphe 2 Always Online Gel Liner + Sharpener – Seas The Day, £6

Makeup Revolution Forever Flawless Bird of Paradise 18 Colour Eyeshadow Palette, £10.12 (was £11.99) Justmylook

5. Trends to experiment with this summer

It seems pastels and blushes are the ultimate starting points for summer dopamine make-up. “Sunset blush has dominated make-up trends this summer. This look involves using multiple shades of blush, particularly pink, orange and red, to mimic a rich, sunset hue,” notes Walker. “Experiment with this look by trying new shades and practising your blending skills to achieve that sunset glow. Finish the look with highlighter for a shimmering effect.

“Pastel eyeshadows are having a moment this summer and are a great way to add pops of colour to your make-up look.”

However, Williams reminds us that, “Gone are the days of following trends – social media has meant that things don’t stay popular for longer than a few minutes. I believe that you should be able to wear whatever make-up makes you feel happy and comfortable in your own skin.”

Benefit High Beam Satiny Pink Liquid Highlighter, £17.20 (was £21.50), Look Fantastic

Elf Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette – So Bright Now, £10