Downton Abbey: A New Era – how to bring some 1920s-inspired-fashion to your wardrobe

With the final episode attracting 6.9 million viewers in 2016 and the movie reportedly making a whopping $88m in profit, we can expect a big boom in excitement for the new film, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The costumes across the franchise have been stunning- Anna Robbins has really showed off her skills as a designer, and the cast showcase elegant and timeless looks.

Do you want to dress like a Crawley but don’t want to go full flapper? Here’s how to rock some dainty Downton flare.

Fur, but make sure it’s faux

Fur was a sure-fire way of looking wealthy in the Twenties, but it looks great now, too. A short jacket is perfect for spring. Wear it over a long frock, or dress it down with jeans.

Be a pearly queen

We’ve seen a pearl renaissance in the form of Y2K trends, but instead of bright beads and tiny necklaces, opt for a classic pearl around the collar of a blouse, to really elevate a look. Pearl earrings – real or fake – always give off an air of elegance.

Drop waists

A dress like this is perfect for the warm weather (PA/John Lewis)

There are some really subtle but gorgeous ways to introduce dropped-waist dresses into your wardrobe, particularly in spring, as long, smock-like frocks hit the high street. It’s a great way to change up your look, without adding too many frills or extras.

Little bags, lots of detail

Tiny bags are back, and they have been for some time now. Why not try a prom-style embellished clutch for garden parties and barbecues this summer? There’s just enough room for your purse, phone, keys and lipstick, and it brings elegance to an everyday look.

Feathers galore

Don’t be scared of looking like Big Bird, because the high street is rife with exciting new ways to style feathers, and many of them have a very classical spin. Perhaps keep them to one part of your look, like your shoes or the hem of a dress, to avoid being too overwhelmed – and overheated – by them.

Use subtle sequins

Piping and shimmer make this outfit really classy (PA/Very)

Glitz and glamour is one of the first things that springs to mind when we think of the Twenties. Great Gatsby flapper-esque styles are not the only way to weave embellished beauty into your wardrobe though, try subtle sequins on jackets, blouses and dresses, for a sophisticated look.