Drake’s coolest fashion moments, as the singer releases long-awaited album
Following months of hype and speculation, Drake has finally released his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy.
The album was originally meant to land in January, but the Canadian music star delayed the launch while he recovered from surgery on a leg injury.
The rapper and singer, also known as Champagne Papi, doesn’t appear on the cover – which features 12 pregnant women emojis – but we’re hoping he’ll be out and about soon to promote the album in his usual fashion-forward style.
In honour of arrival of Certified Lover Boy, we take a look back some of Drake’s best sartorial moments…
On stage ensembles
When he’s performing live, Drake is all about streetwear. At Wireless 2015, he showed support for UK design talent by choosing a quilted gilet from London-born menswear designer Craig Green.
Often wearing one colour head to toe, the rapper likes to layer up, teaming vests, gilets, bomber jackets and hoodies with designer jeans and Nike high-tops.
Twinning with Rihanna
Drake and Rihanna (who are rumoured to have dated) teamed up on 2016 single Work, which led to two epic fashion moments. The first was at the Brit Awards in London, when the pair wore matching white outfits to perform the hit song.
The next came later that year when Rihanna presented Drake with the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs. With the Bajan singer in a voluminous pale satin gown and Drake in a classic black tuxedo, the pair looked stunning together.
On the red carpet
Bringing his signature style to the red carpet, Drake knows how to make smart-casual look cool. At the Toronto Film Festival in 2017 he teamed a vintage-inspired burgundy leather jacket and jumper with classic black trousers and Chelsea boots.
Sporting an autumn-appropriate look at the Top Boy premiere in 2019, he accessorised a dark grey suit and roll neck jumper with an impressive diamond-encrusted chain.
Wimbledon
Ignoring the ‘Wimbledon whites’ tradition while attending the famous tennis tournament, on two occasions Drake has rocked a retro athleisure look, donning slogan sweats to watch Serena Williams compete on Centre Court.