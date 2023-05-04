Dua Lipa teams up with Donatella Versace to design new collection

Singer Dua Lipa has joined forces with chief creative officer Donatella Versace to design Versace’s high summer women’s collection.

The collection, dubbed ‘La Vacanza’, will be debuted at a fashion show on May 23 in Cannes, France.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have co-designed the women’s ‘La Vacanza’ collection for Versace with Donatella,” Lipa, 27, said.

“She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career. For her to give me the honour of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream.

“I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes.”

Versace, added: “I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process. Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us.

“Dua is strong, fearless and free, and her creative vision is exceptional. Summer is a magical time. We will capture this feeling and the colours of that time of the year with a truly special and intimate fashion show in Cannes.”

The collection will be available in-store and online immediately after the fashion show, which coincides with the Cannes Film Festival – running between May 16 and May 27.

The news was announced on Instagram, accompanied by a black and white photo of the duo.

Levitating singer Lipa has her hair in a high ponytail and is wearing a backless dress with a Nineties-inspired thong detail, while designer Versace wears a classic black turtleneck and aviator sunglasses.

The announcement comes a few days after Monday’s Met Gala, where Lipa was co-chair of the event wearing a stunning white archival Chanel dress.

The collaboration is part of a long relationship between the singer and Versace.

She’s a familiar front-row face at Versace fashion shows, and in September 2021 Lipa walked the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week for the brand. She opened the show in a black deconstructed skirt suit and closed it in a sparkling Nineties-inspired pink outfit.

Versace has also provided Lipa with some of her most memorable red carpet and onstage looks – including the 1992 bondage dress originally worn by model Christy Turlington and donned by Cindy Crawford at the VMAs the same year – which Lipa wore to the 2022 Grammys.

She also wore a colourful Versace creation to the 2019 Met Gala, with a psychedelic bodysuit overlaid with a dramatic skirt.

And Versace isn’t the only brand Lipa has a relationship with.

She’s the face of Saint Laurent’s Libre perfume and has dipped her toe into designing with footwear brand Puma.

As well as music, Lipa also runs Service95 – a weekly newsletter featuring global recommendations around food, style and more.

The podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service accompanies the newsletter, which sees Lipa in conversation with famous faces, including Elton John and Megan Thee Stallion.