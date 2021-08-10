Dua Lipa’s puff sleeve bikini and 7 of the best celebrity swimsuit trends

Whether you’re planning a holiday abroad or a staycation, a good swimsuit is a must.

Particularly as temperatures are predicted to rise in August, it’s time to ditch our cover-ups in favour of bright bikinis and retro one-pieces.

Dua Lipa has been sunning herself in Ibiza, wearing what’s essentially the Disney princess version of a bikini: a puff sleeve, off-the-shoulder swimsuit with jewelled detailing.

Lipa isn’t the only celebrity providing us with ample swimsuit inspiration this summer…

1. Vintage: January Jones

January Jones also went for a puff sleeve style, but with a retro cut and paisley pattern it feels much more old-school pin-up than princess. Her Avocado Sleeved One Piece is from designer Shani Shemer, costing $335 (£240).

2. Teeny weeny: Lizzo

Tiny triangle bikinis aren’t going anywhere – in fact, styles seem to be getting smaller and smaller. Wear yours to suit your personality – either in a bold pattern like Lizzo, or keeping things simple in block colours.

3. Seventies-inspired: Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka recently took a break from the tennis court to design a swimwear collection with Frankies Bikinis – and one of our favourites is the Seventies-inspired one-piece in hot pink. Who knew a collar on a swimsuit could look so cool?

4. Crocheted: Bella Hadid

Just call it the Tom Daley effect – crocheted styles are everywhere, and it’s not just dresses and tops getting the knitted treatment. Unusual crocheted bikinis are hot property – take a leaf out of Bella Hadid’s book and go for tiny styles in bright colours.

5. Ruched: Adwoa Aboah

Plenty of these trends are straight from the Nineties, and Adwoa Aboah’s ruched bikini is no exception. These are the kind of styles with high legs and skimpy bottoms – just think Baywatch.

6. Velour: Winnie Harlow

If you thought knitwear was unusual for swimwear, velour is also making a play for the most confusing poolside material. Everyone from the Kardashians to Winnie Harlow has been modelling velour bikinis. We’ve got to ask the question: is the return of Juicy Couture and Noughties tracksuits responsible for this trend?

7. Wraparound: Emily Ratajkowksi

The risque ‘midriff floss’ trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, and bikinis with strings tied around the waist – a la Emily Ratajkowski – will be on all the beaches this summer. While wraparound bikinis are definitely on trend right now, we’d be a bit worried about potentially dodgy tan lines…