Duke of Sussex wears Dior suit for the coronation
The Duke of Sussex wore a black morning suit by French fashion house Dior to the coronation ceremony.
Harry wore a black wool and mohair peak lapel tailcoat with a matching double-breasted vest and trousers, a white shirt and grey tie, according to the label’s Instagram account.
Harry had no formal role in the event, and wore medals pinned to his suit jacket. It is understood the outfit was what he was asked to wear, and according to reports he departed for the airport to head back to Los Angeles after the ceremony.
The outfit was designed by Dior’s menswear creative director Kim Jones, who also helms Fendi womenswear and couture collections.
While a French fashion house might be an unusual choice for Harry – who was seated in the third row for the coronation – Jones was born in London and studied at the capital’s prestigious fashion school, Central Saint Martins.
Jones’ designs are a staunch celebrity favourite, and he’s no stranger to royal events.
After being appointed creative director of Dior Homme in early 2018, one of his first public designs was the morning suit worn by former footballer David Beckham to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in 2018.
This isn’t the first time Harry has worn Dior – he donned a navy suit from the brand to deliver an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York in July last year.
The Duchess of Sussex is also a fan of the brand.
Meghan wore a Dior haute couture white gown for Archie’s christening, and donned a bespoke kaftan-inspired gown from the brand during the royal trip to Morocco in 2019.
