Emily in Paris is back: How to style your hair like a French girl

Emily in Paris Season 4 hits our Netflix screens next month, and with the Paris Olympics in full swing, our envy for French beauty and style has never been greater.

Brigitte Bardot, Camille Rowe and Jane Birkin are among the ultimate muses for French-girl hair – but Lily Collins has proven you don’t have to be Parisian to pull off the look.

We hear from European hair experts on how to effortlessly style your hair like a French girl – with only a bit of effort.

Effortless curls

Never going out of fashion and channelling the timeless Sienna Miller style are the bohemian curls.

The trick to these curls is to not overly define them. “Begin by using a straightening iron or a curling tong, wrapping the hair around it but leaving the ends out,” says celebrity stylist, Gustav Fouche. “This technique, known as the mid-wave, ensures the ends remain slightly straighter.

Using a curl spray before disrupting the curl will ensure flexible hold. Then after curling and applying product, Fouche says to brush them out in order to achieve that sleek and sophisticated French look.

CLOUD NINE The Curling Wand – Sericite Edition, £99 (was £139)

got2b gotCURLZ Define & Protect Curly Hair Spray 150ml, £7

The Parisian bob

Created by Vidal Sassoon in 1964, the modern-day bob took Europe by storm. Cropping up on French runways in the late Sixties, the bob was soon seen on women ubiquitously throughout the city, becoming synonymous with chic-Parisian style.

As one of the hardest styles to master, Mark Hayes, international creative director at House of Sassoon, takes us through how to create this sleek style that’s perfect for summer.

“Start by shampooing and conditioning, then apply a suitable heat protector, which contains a blend of oils to add shine as it protects, and blow dry in horizontal sections using a half round brush. With the dryer closely following the brush, wrap the hair around the head. Always pointing the dryer down the hair shaft to smooth the cuticle and promote shine.

“The key is to dry the hair evenly all over the head rather than in sections, concentrating on controlling the roots. If there is a fringe, apply the same process there as well.

“Towards the end of the drying process, and if the hair is long enough, gently turn the ends of the hair under in sections from the nape. Remember to cool shot, once the hair is completely dry. Comb through thoroughly and to further smooth and flatten the cuticle use a flat iron – always set these to the lowest temperature you can while still achieving the desired result – don’t just set them to the hottest heat.

“Work section by section, gently curving the irons towards the ends to promote a natural looking result. Finish with hairspray to hold.”

Ouai Hair Oil – 45ml, £26, Cult Beauty

Diva Pro Precious Metals Gold Dust Straightener, £159.99 (was £209.99)

A French fringe

The style of the summer – sported by the like of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Lily Collins – is the boho-chic fringe. The nonchalant style evokes memories of Jane Birkin and the swinging Sixties.

Perhaps one of the most high-maintenance looks, integral to the French fringe are the tools and the texture.

“Start by blow-drying your fringe using a round brush, directing the hair to the sides to create a soft, feathered effect,” says hair expert Armin Morbach. “Then add a texturising powder for volume at the base of your roots. This will give you lift and help keep your fringe looking fresh and bouncy throughout the day. For added texture, you can also lightly twist sections of your fringe with your fingers after applying the powder.”

BaByliss Salon Pro 2200 Hair Dryer, £35, Look Fantastic

Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist, £12

The chic bun

Once associated with Parisian girls attempting to cope with the summer city heat, this casual up-do climbed the ranks to Royal go-to, often showcased by the Duchess of Sussex.

This effortless bun is all about the technique. “To create an effortless bun, the key is ensuring a firm foundation,” says stylist and CLOUD NINE ambassador, Marie Nieuwoudt. “Always secure your bun with a ponytail, setting this at a ballerina bun placement level, which is an inch above the nape of the necklace. Make sure to use good quality pins to secure your bun in place, and voila!”

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Smoothing Paddle Brush, £40