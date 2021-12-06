Engagement season is here: 5 ring trends you’re going to see everywhere

Have the photos started flooding your social media feed yet? We’re rapidly heading towards the height of engagement season, the period running from December through to Valentine’s Day when many a proposal takes place and couples share their happy news with snaps from the momentous occasion.

Just as certain wedding dress styles fall in and out of fashion, engagement ring trends come and go too. At the moment, celebrities and royals are having a major impact on what’s hot, with many brides-to-be preferring more unusual cuts and colours over traditional diamond designs.

We asked a jewellery expert to run down the engagement ring trends he predicts will be big in 2021 and beyond…

1. Two-stone asymmetrical rings

(Etsy/PA

ForeverForLove 4CT Pear and 4Ct Radiant crushed ice Moissanite Engagement, from £720, Etsy

Known as ‘Toi et moi’ (meaning ‘you and me’ in French), two-stone rings have been a celebrity favourite this year. “Ariana Grande popularised this ‘toi et moi’ design in 2020, when she showed off an alternative oval diamond and pearl engagement ring, with the two stones sitting side by side,” says Zack Stone, managing director at Steven Stone.

He predict these designs “will soar in 2022, with irregular shaped coloured gemstones, pearls, and diamonds sitting imperfectly, yet perfectly, side by side.” But it’s not a new trend – the style became famous in 1796 when Napoleon Bonaparte proposed to Josephine de Beauharnais with one.

Stone adds: “Traditionally, they feature two different stones in matching sizes and cuts, but today, jewellers are experimenting with contrasts in gem cuts, sizes, and settings for a more contemporary look.”

2. Personalised rings

Stone predicts 2022 will be “the year of matching wedding bands and personalisation,” inspired by a certain pop princess’ recent betrothal.

“Britney Spears reignited the trend when she revealed her engagement ring from partner Sam Asghari, featured an engraving of her nickname ‘Lioness’ on the inside of the band. Since then, the number of couples requesting these meaningful anecdotes has started to grow, and we expect this will become the next big trend for wedding and engagement rings.”

3. Non-traditional sapphires

“Towards the end of 2021, the demand for alternative sapphires, particularly in shades of teal, have soared, and we expect this to continue into 2022,” Stone says. Sunset hues like pink and orange are also proving popular thanks to Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring, and another famous royal ring is likely to renew the sapphire trend.

Stone explains: “With the release of season five of The Crown at the end of 2021, which follows the story of Princess Diana, it’s no doubt this will have also an impact on the sales of sapphires. This time around, however, consumers will seek more untraditional stones in a bid to give the classic style a modern twist.”

4. Geometrical shapes

Round and oval stone shapes have dominated in 2021, but that’s all set to change in 2022, Stone says: “Expect to see an increase of geometrical shaped stones, from triangles, hexagonal, and kite shapes. This will be paired with minimal, simplistic settings – another trend which will sail into 2022.”

5. Eternity rings

(Steven Stone/PA)

Eternity rings, meant to symbolise lasting affection, are usually set with gems all the way around and designed to sit parallel to a wedding band. However, there’s a new trend for more unusual styles that sit separately or leave a gap.

Stone explains: “From floating diamond pave bands to garlands and twisted bands, eternity rings are about to make a huge statement and will no longer ‘fit in’ with the engagement ring – instead, they will stand out. This alternative approach creates contrasting shapes next to each other and amplifies the new, exciting, untraditional approach to wedding jewellery.”