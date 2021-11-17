Erdem receives MBE: 11 of his biggest fashion moments – from Nicole Kidman to Kate

Erdem Moralioglu – the designer behind fashion label Erdem – is being honoured with an MBE for Services to Fashion

Born in Canada, Erdem – as he prefers to be known – has built his brand over the past 15 years in London, with famous fans including Michelle Obama, the Duchess of Cambridge and Alexa Chung.

He’s become known for ethereal, romantic outfits, with lots of long skirts, high necks, ruffles, bows and floral prints. Every collection shown at London Fashion Week is carefully considered, often inspired by influential women from history – including the dancer Adele Astaire and poet Edith Sitwell.

As Erdem receives his MBE, let’s take a look back at some of his standout celebrity fashion moments…

1. Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller at the 2013 Golden Globes (Alamy/PA)

Sienna Miller kept things light and playful for the 2013 Golden Globes, wearing a pastel two-piece dress in Erdem’s signature florals.

2. Kate

The Duchess of Cambridge arriving for the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala Dinner in 2015 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Erdem’s demure but fashion-forward style suits Kate’s aesthetic down to the ground. It’s hard to pick just one of her best Erdem moments, but we love this major floral gown.

3. Alexa Chung

Winner of the Designer of the Year Award Erdem Moralioglu with award presenter Alexa Chung at the Elle Style Awards 2015 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Alexa Chung repeatedly comes back to Erdem’s clothes – even collaborating with the designer for her 2015 Met Gala look. This minidress from the 2015 Elle Style Awards is classic Erdem, with a high neck, ruffles and a floral print.

4. Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley at the 2015 SAG Awards (Alamy/PA)

It’s rare to see Erdem stray from florals, but this purple gown worn by Keira Knightley to the 2015 SAG Awards certainly makes monochromes interesting, with a delicate pattern and unique hemline.

5. Ruth Wilson

Ruth Wilson attending the Fashion Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Who would’ve thought sparkles would go so well with a checked skirt? This ensemble – worn by Ruth Wilson to the Fashion Awards 2017 – shows Erdem playing with futuristic metallics, while still keeping things classic.

6. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Hollywood heavyweight Nicole Kidman wore Erdem to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2017, turning heads in a striking purple hue.

7. Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announcing their engagement in 2018 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Erdem’s name is constantly mentioned when there’s a royal wedding – while he’s yet to design a royal bridal gown, Princess Eugenie did wear a floral minidress by the brand to announce her engagement in 2018.

8. Carey Mulligan

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Ian West/PA)

Erdem still made an appearance at a royal wedding – worn by Carey Mulligan to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding.

9. Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson at the LA premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 (Alamy/PA)

Scarlett Johansson leaned into the futuristic side of Erdem’s designs in a strapless midi-dress for a 2018 premiere.

10. Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a visit to Canada House in 2019 (Chris Jackson/PA)

Meghan also loves Erdem. She paid tribute to the designer’s Canadian origins by wearing one of his green embellished coats on a visit to Canada House.

11. Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards (Alamy/PA)

Saoirse Ronan brought drama to the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards, proving Erdem continues to be excellent red carpet choice.