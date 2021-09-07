Every jaw-dropping outfit Zendaya has just worn in Europe

From turning 25 and gracing the cover of British Vogue to serving viral fashion looks in Venice and Paris, September is shaping up to be the month of Zendaya

The star has already shown us she’s a fashion force to be reckoned with, bringing us everything from Beyonce tributes to pink Tom Ford breastplates on the red carpet.

Now, she’s been revealed as the October cover of British Vogue, wearing a chic monochromatic YSL dress with a messy updo.

Zendaya is currently on the promotional trail for the new sci-fi film Dune – where she co-stars with Timothee Chalamet – and she’s been travelling Europe, barely giving us enough time to process each incredible outfit…

(Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Zendaya started her conquest of Venice Film Festival in a modern take on tailoring. As the face of Valentino, she called upon the brand’s couture collection for this outfit: a floor-length white shirt dress with a slouchy black blazer over the top. With her hair loose and a pink ribbon around her waist, this was the epitome of effortless chic.

(Joel C Ryan/AP)

The star’s crowning moment at Venice came at the Dune premiere, wearing a nude Balmain gown. The custom outfit immediately set the internet alight – dubbed the ‘wet’ dress, you might be surprised to learn it’s actually made of leather. The craftsmanship of the dress is extraordinary, with Balmain writing on Instagram: “The bespoke leather gown was crafted using an exact model of the star’s bust, taking full advantage of the Balmain atelier and the house’s artisanal tradition.”

To add extra drama to the look, Zendaya topped it off with a diamond and emerald necklace and matching ring from the Bulgari high jewellery collection.

Film festivals require multiple costume changes, and luckily Zendaya’s bags were fully packed with designer garms. One stand-out dress wasn’t enough for the Dune premiere – for the afterparty, she changed into a Grecian-style white dress by Dion Lee with leg slits and hip cut-outs.

To round off her Venetian adventure, Valentino hosted a dinner in Zendaya’s honour. She wore a unique chocolate-coloured puff creation with a boat neckline, statement sleeves and hidden shorts.

Zendaya soon left Italy for France, attending the premiere of Dune in Paris. She changed up her look yet again for a more disco-inspired vibe, pairing her curly hair with a plum-coloured Alaia outfit from new creative director Pieter Mulier. This look only debuted on the red carpet in July – with social media fans immediately picking it out for Zendaya – and it’s a true statement piece, with a super crop top and pencil skirt blossoming into feathers.

For Zendaya’s next uber glamorous Paris look, she chose a similar silhouette to the plum Alaia: long sleeves, cropped top and a tight skirt. This black and silver look was by David Koma, with her stylist Law Roach writing on Instagram: “We can do this all day.”