Everything we know about Rihanna’s upcoming Savage x Fenty show

Singer, businesswoman and newly minted billionaire Rihanna is blessing us with another extravagant fashion show for her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty.

The 33-year-old posted a video on Instagram announcing the news in typically sexy fashion: Rihanna is seen posing in various Savage creations, including a shimmering blue thong bodysuit. A hair chameleon, we’re pretty sure only Rihanna can make a fringe that short look that good.

This will be the third year in a row Rihanna puts on a Savage x Fenty fashion show. As she says on Instagram: “Oh you think you ready?!” – here’s everything you need to know about the fashionable event…

When’s it going down?

Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 will be streamed on Amazon on September 24, meaning anyone with a Prime account can watch it for free.

The September date is no coincidence. Although the show isn’t on any official fashion week calendar, it’s timed to coincide with fashion month – kicking off in New York on September 8 and closing in Paris on October 5.

What can you expect from the show?

An extravaganza, that’s for sure. The previous two shows have had lavish sets, intricate hair and make-up looks, jaw-dropping dance routines and musical performances from big names throughout. The question is: how can Rihanna top all that this year?

One thing we always look forward to from a Savage show is the diversity – a cornerstone to all of Rihanna’s brands, whether it’s make-up or lingerie. In stark contrast to other famous underwear fashion shows, Rihanna tends to cast all shapes and sizes of models, also giving us a range of ages and ethnicities.

The music and dancing is phenomenal, but this is still a fashion show: expect to see lots of sexy Savage x Fenty designs, from skimpy underwear to lacy bodysuits and pretty much anything else you can think of. No doubt these designs will be available to buy on the Savage x Fenty website as soon as the show drops.

Will there be any celebrity cameos?

Almost certainly. Although Rihanna is keeping a tight lip on details of the show, past presentations have been packed full of famous faces. Some of these have ranged from typical modelling superstars – including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser and Cara Delevingne – as well as some more unexpected features, such as Demi Moore, Paris Hilton and Lizzo.