Everything you need to know about Alicia Keys’ beauty brand

Alicia Keys has just turned 40 and the pop star has got an extra reason to celebrate, as she’s become the latest celebrity to unveil her own beauty brand.

Ahead of the launch of Keys Soulcare, which goes on sale in the UK and Ireland from January 29, here’s what we know about the range so far…

The launch is a ‘dream come true’ for Keys

In 2016, after struggling with acne for years, Keys gave up wearing make-up, later revealing she felt self-conscious being in the spotlight.

“I struggled so much in my skin and really even being clear about my self-confidence and self-worth,” she told Glamour magazine in 2020, explaining that her own skincare journey helped inspire Keys Soulcare. “It’s a dream come true, [as] I’ve always wanted to create something [like this] because I wanted something that would work for me when I was having difficult times; that would make me feel great and that was also good for me.”

It’s about more than just skincare

Keys Soulcare is described as a ‘skincare and wellness’ brand that ‘goes beyond skincare to truly care for the whole self — body, mind, and spirit,’ with sections dedicated to each aspect on its website.

The first range includes skincare essentials such as cleanser, exfoliator, moisturiser, mist, mask and a multi-purpose balm, as well as an Obsidian Face Roller (£25) and a Sage and Oat scented candle (£35).

Bundles of the products are also sold together as ‘rituals‘, such as The Goddess Ritual, which includes the candle, roller and Skin Transformation Cream.

It’s dermatologist approved

The skincare range was developed in collaboration with Dr Renée Snyder, who is certified by the American Board of Dermatology.

Committed to cruelty free and clean beauty, the formulas do not contain ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, sulfates, formaldehyde, or any of over 1,680 ingredients on the European Union Cosmetics Regulation list.

Keys encourages beauty as a form of self care

“It’s not just the products that I use, it’s also the space I give myself,” says Keys. “To slow down. To meditate. To do a face mask or to light my favorite candle. It’s these moments — these rituals — that nurture me and make me feel connected body, mind, and spirit.”

That’s why each product comes with it’s own affirmation, such as, ‘I am layered, complex and divine’ (the Be Luminous Exfoliator) or, ‘I welcome all circumstances as catalysts for change’ (the Skin Transformation Cream).

“It’s my one wish that every soul experiences these moments of self-love and acceptance so that we can all shine brighter together.”

Keys Soulcare is available from Friday on Cult Beauty