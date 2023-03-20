Fashion designer Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years

Jeremy Scott is leaving his role as creative director of Moschino.

“These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination. I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind,” Scott, 47, said in a statement to Vogue.

The American designer posted a picture of himself and model Gigi Hadid on Instagram, writing: “I’ve had a blast creating designs that will live on forever. I am grateful for the love and support I’ve received over this past decade.”

Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Moschino’s parent company Aeffe, said: “I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott.

“I would like to thank him for his 10 years of commitment to Franco Moschino’s legacy house and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history.”

Appointed by the label in 2013, Scott became known for his exuberant, colourful designs that frequently referenced pop culture.

Catwalk collections during his tenure were inspired by Barbie, McDonald’s, teddy bears and cleaning products.

The designer, who studied at New York’s Pratt Institute before launching his eponymous brand in Paris, had a legion of famous friends who sat front row at his runway shows and wore his creations on the red carpet.

Scott was often pictured at the Met Gala alongside the celebrities he dressed in bespoke Moschino outfits.

In 2017 he joined Madonna on the famous Met steps, the pop queen donning a camoflauge print gown.

The following year he dressed Cardi B for the event, when the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

The rapper’s custom gown featured a beaded bodice, voluminous satin skirt and elaborate headpiece.

Scott is close friends with Katy Perry, who has appeared in advertising campaigns for the brand.

At the camp-themed 2019 Met Gala, Perry posed for photographers in an extravagant chandelier dress, before changing into a burger costume – both looks created by Moschino.

Scott hasn’t revealed if he will be moving to a new creative director role, but remains at the helm of his eponymous label.

No word yet on who will succeed Scott at Moschino, which was founded in Milan in the 1980s.