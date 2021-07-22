At just eight years old, Prince George is probably one of the youngest and most adorable fashion influencers going.

The little royal, who celebrates his birthday today, has single-handedly sparked a revival in traditional boys’ clothes in recent years, with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge famously dressing him in an adorable array of tailored shorts, knee-high socks and hand-knitted cardigans.

Much like his mother, whenever Prince George makes a public appearance, the photographs are quickly shared all around the globe and his style choices often sell out within minutes on retailer websites in what has been dubbed the ‘Prince George effect’.

But it’s little wonder that parents want to copy Prince George’s vintage wardrobe, since he always looks every bit the fashionable prince. Here, we take a look back at some of his most iconic fashion looks…

1. Sunny day rompers

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Prince George landed in Australia in style during the royal family’s official tour of the country in 2014, when he wore a smocked sailboat romper by the children’s brand Annafie. The sunshine-appropriate one-piece was paired with white socks and a pair of cream T-bar shoes.

2. Royal portrait

Prince George in a courtyard at Kensington Palace (Kensignton Palace/PA) (PA Media)

The entire nation cooed when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued this Christmas portrait of Prince George, rocking his trademark side-parting and cheeky grin. His royal guards knitted tank top is by the British brand Cath Kidston and sold out in a matter of hours.

3. Waving for the cameras

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George during the Royal Tour of Canada (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Making a strong case for shorts and statement hosiery, Prince George’s adorable outfits from his tour of Canada are definitely some of his best. He’s worn these red shorts on a number of occasions.

4. Checking it out

Prince George holding the hand of his father, the Duke of Cambridge, at Warsaw’s Chopin Airport (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Continuing to revive the traditional 1940s school uniform look, little George looked every bit the prince in a classic, button-down shirt by the brand Neck and Neck during a five-day tour of Poland and Germany.

5. Airport chic

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Berlin Airport (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Despite looking royally unimpressed with the photographers, George continued to be a fashion trendsetter in his go-to uniform: a blue pinstripe shirt, navy shorts and smart lace-up shoes on a visit to Berlin.

6. Gingham moment

The family in Hamburg, Germany (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Kate sweetly matched her lilac dress to her children’s ensembles during another day of their trip to Germany. Royal George debuted yet another checked shirt at the airport, this time in a red and white gingham style.

7. Royal wedding guest

At Windsor Castle for the wedding (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

The wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was an opportunity for Prince George to show off his formal wardrobe, and the young royal didn’t disappoint. Making sure he matched his dad, George and the other page boys wore a mini version of the groom’s Blues and Royals uniforms.

8. Formal shirt

Prince George on his fifth birthday (Matt Porteous/PA) (PA Media)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge issued this photograph of Prince George wearing a short-sleeved shirt to mark his fifth birthday, which featured smart blue piping. Taken in the garden at Clarence House, cheeky George cracked a smile for the cameras in a rare, candid moment.

9. Keeping it casual

In what’s fast becoming a tradition, the Royal parents released another photograph of Prince George to celebrate his seventh birthday. Call it the lockdown effect, but the royal prince has been keeping it casual in recent months, switching out his shirts for more casual polo tops and T-shirts.

Whether the future king has embraced sweatpants like the rest of us remains to be seen, but we’re looking forward to seeing what Kate dresses the just-turned-eight-year-old in, once Royal tours start up again.