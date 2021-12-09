Fashionable festive gifts for the men in your life
Wondering what to get a sartorially-minded fella for Christmas? Forget flash-in-the-pan trends. Truly stylish men know that when it comes to fashion, you can’t go wrong with the classics – but there’s always room for a modern twist to bring your wardrobe up to date.
Combining timeless staples with contemporary touches, these cool clothes and accessories are sure to please…
For the footie fanatic
Turf Football Art Sweatshirt, £39.95, Notonthehighstreet (hat, stylist’s own)Got a diehard footie supporter on your Christmas shopping list? Choose any stadium to be emblazoned in a cool graphic print on a white or grey sweatshirt.
For the streetwear enthusiast
Ted Baker Raymend Puppytooth Baseball Cap, £39
For the guy who doesn’t leave the house without his trusty baseball cap, this heritage-inspired hat is a must-have.
For the urban cyclist
Camden Watch Company Khaki Waxed Canvas Backpack, £125
Practical and pleasing to look at, this waterproof, roll-top backpack with leather detailing (also available in black) will become a daily essential for any guy who loves to zip around town on his bike.
For the trendy teen
Wax London Beanie Knit Hat Burgundy, £35
The coolest beanie hats these days are ribbed and bobble-free. This perfect specimen from sustainably-sourced British brand Wax London is made from lambswool and comes in five colours.
For the outdoorsy type
FatFace Men’s Navy Plain Rib Beanie, £16; Ives Fairisle Half Neck Jumper in Grey, £60; Lulworth Crew Tee in Teal, £22.50
The après-ski look is a major trend this season, but this super-soft Fair Isle knit won’t go out of style anytime soon.
For the dapper dad
Barbour Tartan Merino Cashmere Wool Scarf, £39.95, Outdoor & Country
Made from a blend of merino wool and cashmere, this khaki and navy tartan scarf is the ideal accessory for a classic navy coat.
For the modern minimalist
Lyle & Scott Tech Pocket Sweatshirt Mid Grey Marl, £70; Slim Sweat Pant Mid Grey Marl, £65
Tapping into the utility trend, this grey cotton crewneck sweatshirt is overlaid with a nylon panel and can be dressed up or down.
For the sustainable shopper
Levi’s Wellthread Lined Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket, £100
Part of Levi’s sustainable clothing collection, this Nineties-inspired indigo jacket is designed to last (in terms of both the fabric and the style), and made from recyclable denim.
