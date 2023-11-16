Festive fashion: 13 eye-catching accessories for party season

Like fairy lights and baubles festooning a Christmas tree, accessories can take even the simplest outfit to glamorous new heights during the season of socialising.

Especially now, when many of us are looking to rein in our festive spending, why not update a favourite dress, going-out top or tailored look with the addition of a glitzy party piece or two?

You can tap into the latest catwalk trends, too, with a chic bag, Seventies-inspired heels or some oversized earrings.

Here’s our pick of the high street’s best festive accessories…

Evening bags

When it comes to festive fashion, arm candy is like a family-sized tub of Quality Street – that is, an absolute seasonal essential.

Designer-inspired top-handle mini bags are the perfect complement for a showstopping frock. Just make sure yours has dual straps to leave your hands free for tasty tipples and canapés.

Sumptuous velvet is another catwalk trend perfectly suited to party season. Team a glittery cocktail dress with a plush clutch for a chic texture clash.

1. Peacocks Women’s Black Velvet Cross Body Bag, £18; Women’s Black Santa Novelty Print Long Sleeve Top, £14

2. Matalan Red Top Handle Mini Tote Bag, £15

3. Monsoon Velvet Bow Bag, £50; Lorna Leopard Jumper Black, £80; Sequin skinny scarf gold, £22; Tala Tulle Maxi Skirt Black, £85

4. JD Williams Bow Detail Velvet Clutch Bag, £38

Dancing shoes

Shimmy onto the dance floor in the biggest festive footwear trend of the season: disco-tastic metallics.

From chunky platform heels to super-shiny boots, these killer heels are retro perfection.

Red is the other major colour trend of autumn/winter. A pair of stunning scarlet heels will set off an LBD or a Noughties-inspired jeans-and-top combo.

5. Dune London Brighten Black Sequined Mini Grab Bag, £95; Astounding Black Sequin Embellished Heeled Courts, £120 (clothing, stylist’s own)

6. Oliver Bonas Lime Green Fluffy Knitted Cardigan, £59.50; Faux Leather Brown Pleated Midi Skirt, £69.50; Murphy Slouch Burgundy Red Crossbody Bag, £46; Blue Metallic Leather Heeled Sandals, £95

7. Marks and Spencer Collection Wide Fit Kitten Heel Pointed Ankle Boots, £59

8. Deichmann Catwalk Silver Stiletto Heel with Ankle Straps, £34.99

9. Primark Rita Ora Satin Rose Court Shoes, £18

Statement earrings

The easiest (and often the most affordable) way to zhuzh up an outfit? By popping on a pair of glitzy, oversized earrings.

Supersized earrings were used to great effect on the AW23 runways, with hefty gold hoops and clusters of crystals teamed with minimalist ensembles.

Go bold with dangly doorknockers, shimmering floral motifs or chunky costume jewels.

10. River Island Purple Rhinestone Flower Pearl Drop Earrings, £15; Plus Pink Frill Blouse, £40

11. RAI Jewellery Amytis Baroque Cross Pearl Earrings, £45, Wolf and Badger

12. New Look Silver Diamanté Heart Doorknocker Earrings, £6.99

13. Accessorize Statement Gem Earrings, £14