Fitness fashion trends that will be huge in 2024, from cargo joggers to clashing trainers

As party season wraps up, it’s time to put away the glitzy dresses and slip into something more sporty.

Maybe your New Year resolution is to hit the gym more often or take up a new fitness class, or maybe you just want some trendy athleisure looks to rock during your downtime.

Either way, now’s the perfect time to stock up on sportswear as brands unveil their latest fitness fashion collections.

These are the activewear trends we predict will be everywhere in the coming year…

Cargo joggers

Swap your regular sweats for Nineties-inspired cargo joggers with patch pockets and elasticated cuffs.

From slim-fit jersey jogging bottoms for winter runs to baggy nylon styles for everyday wear, these utility/sportswear hybrid heroes are incredibly versatile.

Vuori Black Heather Halo Essential Tank, £60; Sea Pine Heather Boyfriend Joggers, £100

Peacocks Louise Redknapp Edit Womens Cream Funnel Neck Ribbed Sweatshirt, £20; Womens Cream Cargo Joggers, £20; Womens Cream Kate Shearling Cross Body Bag, £18

F&F at Tesco Richmond 1983 Varsity Joggers, £18 (in store only)

Coffee colours

An offshoot of the ever-popular quiet luxury trend, in 2024 we’ll all be dressing to look like our favourite Starbucks order.

From milky latte to rich espresso, the great thing about the coffee colours trend is that you can easily mix and match different pieces – just add a pair of minimalist white trainers for a pulled-together look.

Primark Cream Performance Bolero Shrug Top, £13; Cream Seam Free Performance Leggings, £11 (available January 1)

V by Very Modal Hoodie, £13.75 (was £25); Confident Curve Legging Black, £18

Nike Trend Rib Full Zip Track Top, £55; Woven Track Pants, £40 (were £65), JD Sports (trainers, stylist’s own)

Fleece jackets

The coolest cover-up for winter workouts? It’s got to be a cropped fleece jacket in a bright block hue or retro print.

Layer over your yoga kit or with the aforementioned cargo joggers for a head-to-toe Nineties homage.

Gym Plus Coffee Industry Fleece High Collar Jacket in Crisp Pink, £80; Aurora 7/8 Legging in Obsidian, £75

Reebok Classic Sherpa Fleece Jacket, £65, JD Sports (trousers, stylist’s own)

Clashing kicks

In contrast with the quiet luxury trend, there’s nothing understated about the latest wave of running shoes emblazoned with bold clashing colours.

Popular with Gen Z, these jazzy trainers aren’t meant to go with anything – that’s the whole point.

Embrace the mismatched look by teaming a pair of statement sneakers with an equally bright outfit.

Altra Olympus 5 Woman Brown/Red, £108.50 (were £155)

AllBirds Women’s Couriers Limited Edition Natural Black/Bloom Green, £115