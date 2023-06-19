Florence Pugh’s hairstylist on the Y2K styles you should try this summer

From low-rise jeans to ultra miniskirts, Noughties-inspired looks are everywhere in fashion right now – and hair trends are also getting in on the action.

Whether it’s crimped locks, space buns or zig zag parts, Y2K hairstyles will be everywhere this summer.

Celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux – who has tamed the tresses of Florence Pugh, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Jodie Comer and more – isn’t surprised by the resurgence of everything Noughties. “Trends do repeat themselves, and then they get a little altered,” he says.

“The new generation sees the cool and fun in what was once a big trend for a previous generation, and it gets revived” with a “modern spin”, he adds.

When Lux thinks of Y2K beauty icons, Christina Aguilera and Destiny’s Child immediately spring to mind – they “invented” many of the Noughties hairstyles being revived today, he says.

And the London-based stylist doesn’t want people to underestimate the power of hair.

“I feel hair – almost more than clothing – is or can be such a character-defining component to somebody’s look,” Lux suggests.

“Changing somebody’s hair makes somebody feel different. There are these things that we hear, when it’s a major event in one’s life, they might cut their hair very short or change the colour or change the style. It’s a huge component of somebody’s character and what they are representing.”

If you are thinking of switching up your hair, summer could be the best time to do it.

“Especially if you go to a festival – you want to look cool, dress up, have fun and have fun with hair,” Lux says.

He has teamed up with American Express to help people get ready for this year’s summer festival season, with festivalgoers at BST Hyde Park able to choose from six Noughties hairstyles inspired by Lux’s designs.

Lux has also picked out three of his favourite Y2K styles, saying it was “important” for him to create gender neutral styles that work for all textures.

Hair is “such a versatile medium, and there shouldn’t be any restrictions to how or who should be wearing it in whatever way”, he says.

Looking to switch up your hair this summer? Why not try three of Lux’s favourite Y2K-inspired styles…

Space buns

Lux calls this a “very versatile” style that “works for almost every hair length” that’s a bob or longer.

“If you’ve got dreads, if you’ve got braids, it’s something that can be very much applied to any hair texture – wavy hair, curly hair, straight hair. It’s a very fun hairstyle to explore.”

He also says “it’s quite achievable – it’s something you can really figure out yourself and do yourself”.

Step 1: Prep your hairStart by preparing your hair for styling.

Step 2: Section your hairUsing a comb, create a horizontal parting across the back of your head, separating the hair you want to leave out from the rest.

Step 3: Create the space bunsTake the remaining hair, excluding the section you separated, and divide it into two equal parts. This will be used to create the space buns.

Step 4: Twist and secure the space bunsStarting with one section, twist the hair clockwise until it begins to coil around itself. Continue twisting until the hair forms a bun shape.

Step 5: Merge with the space bunsTake a few strands of the remaining pieces of hair from each side of the section and wrap them around the base of each space bun.

Step 6: Final touchesCheck the overall look and make any adjustments to ensure symmetry and desired volume.

Colourful crimps

This one is easy to pull off if you have a crimping iron – plus clip-in extensions if you need help with the length. Lux’s advice is to “not overthink it” – just “give it a crimp”.

Step 1: Prepare your hair extensionsStart by preparing your clip-in hair extensions. Choose the colours that you want to incorporate into your hairstyle.

Step 2: Section your hairSection your hair into two parts: the top section and the bottom section.

Step 3: Apply clip-in extensionsStarting with the bottom section of your hair, create a horizontal parting and secure the rest of the hair out of the way. Attach the clip-in extensions by sliding the clips onto the root of the hair and snapping them shut. Work your way up, gradually adding more extensions until you achieve the desired colourful effect.

Step 4: Crimp random sectionsTake sections of hair from the bottom section, then using your hair crimper or crimping iron, clamp down the selected sections of hair somewhere along the section.

Step 5: Finishing touchesOnce your hairstyle is complete, for extra hold and longevity, spritz some hairspray lightly over your hair.

Spiky zig zag

“This look was very much inspired by Gwen Stefani’s No Doubt era,” Lux says, and it’s also reminiscent of the iconic hairdo he created for Florence Pugh at the 2023 Baftas. He adds that it’s “easy to do yourself”.

Step 1: Prepare the hairStart by washing and conditioning your hair to ensure a clean and manageable base.

Step 2: Straighten the hairStraighten your hair from roots to ends. Work in small sections for better control and smoother results.

Step 3: Create a zig zag partingSection off a small triangular area at the front of your hairline, where you want your zig zag parting to start. Use a rattail comb or the end of a make-up brush to create the zig zag parting by making diagonal lines from one side of the triangular section to the other.

Step 4: Face-framing strandsChoose two to four skinny strands from the front section, close to the zig zag parting. These strands will frame your face. Gently pull them forward and separate them from the rest of the hair.

Step 5: Twisted small bunsDivide the remaining hair (leaving the front strands) into four equal sections. Twist each section tightly from the roots leaving about two inches of the ends untwisted and secure with a couple of grips leaving them sticking out and repeat.

Step 6: Styling the face-framing strandsUntie or unclip the face-framing strands. Take each strand and braid it all the way to the ends and secure with a small elastic band.

Step 7: Finishing touchesTo add a pop of colour and style to your look, incorporate colourful clips or hair accessories.

Step 8: Set the styleTo ensure your hairstyle lasts throughout the day, lightly mist your hair with a strong hold hairspray. This will help hold the straightened hair, keep the twists and buns in place, and prevent frizz.

