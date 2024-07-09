Football fashion: What to wear to watch the Euros

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or a pub goer who’s constantly having the offside rule explained – you’re probably tuning in to watch the semi-finals and the final of the Euros.

And while we’ll be transfixed by what’s happening on the pitch, many of us will also keep a sly eye on the stands – where various celebs and footballers’ partners will be wearing their best threads.

The Nineties and early Noughties saw the rise of WAG style, most notably sported by the likes of Victoria Beckham, Coleen Rooney and Cheryl Cole, as she was known at the time.

The worlds of football and fashion have been colliding more and more. The English fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner’s inaugural 2020 Adidas collaboration propelled the sporty sneaker to cult favourite. Paired with a denim mini skirt and oversized football jersey – the look has saturated runways, style guides and socials throughout spring/summer 2024.

So, whether you’re heading to the pub garden or a friend’s kitchen, here’s the football fashion to follow suit.

WAG-core

If you’re more inspired by sideline style, a football shirt with glamorous accessories is the perfect place to start.

Noughties WAG style (an acronym for wives and girlfriends) – defined by glam sunglasses, feminine shorts or skirts paired with sports merch – came back with a boom last year following the release of David and Victoria Beckham’s Netflix documentary Beckham, which showcased archived footage from the heyday of Victoria’s WAG style.

The way to nail WAG style is to think in extremes: oversized or micro – with no in between. Pair oversized sunnies with a boho tote, a mini skirt and tight vest. If you’re wanting a more contemporary look, opt for a mini skirt with an oversized football jersey, athletic shades and a mini baguette bag.

Thomas Sabo Sunglasses Harrison pilot mirrored, £145

Levi’s Icon Skirt, £60

M&S Pure Cotton Football T-Shirt, £15

Wales Bonner Courage Logo-Embroidered Satin-Trimmed Wool Track Jacket, £478 (was £1,195), Mr Porter

Footballer-core

If you’re wanting to stay more true to the pitch, indulging in ‘blokecore’ is a sure way to pay homage to your favourite male players. The trend is characterised by baggy silhouettes, oversized tailoring, and classically ‘masculine’ pieces stemming from British football culture and inspired by David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and the original Top Gear trio.

The popularisation of the football jersey specifically imbeds the trend into exhibiting a sense of belonging. Every piece of kit carries a unique design, which tells the story of a team’s region, history and community.

The revival of the football shirt also offers a refreshing opportunity to champion second-hand shopping amongst the plethora of micro trends. Looking to charity shops or online resellers such as eBay, Vinted or Depop are your best bet when sourcing a vintage jersey.

Adidas Originals Pinstripe Jersey, £37.50 (was £50)

Adidas Originals Wales Bonner Samba Nylon, Suede and Croc-Effect Leather Sneakers, £160, Mr Porter

Puma T7 Women’s Mesh Shorts, £32 (was £45)

With the Football Apparel Industry Market Forecast estimating that the football clothes industry will reach an estimated £90 billion by 2028, it’s hardly surprising that sporting merchandise has bled into the fashion industry so much. Last summer, Manchester United signed a record-breaking 10-year sponsorship deal with Adidas worth £900 million.