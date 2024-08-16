Footballer Jude Bellingham is Louis Vuitton’s new brand ambassador

Louis Vuitton has announced English footballer Jude Bellingham is its new brand ambassador.

From his humble beginnings at Birmingham City Football Club, Bellingham’s meteoric rise has established himself as a promising young talent in both sport and style.

Last year, Bellingham joined the likes of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton on the front row at Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer menswear show. The emerging style mogul clearly turned heads, and has now become a “Friend of the House,” making the partnership between the two official.

The 21-year-old, originally from Stourbridge in the Midlands, rose to international stardom when he became the youngest goal scorer in the German Cup, DFB-Pokal, at just 17. In June 2023, it was announced that Bellingham had signed a six-year contract for Real Madrid.

Bellingham has become known for his smart sartorial choices, notably seen at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid earlier this year, as the star harked back to classical British fashion with a Victorian-style lapel chain, while planting the look firmly in the 21st century with a flare-cut suit trouser.

The footballer’s keen eye for fashion makes him a standout style choice for the French fashion house, resonating with Pharrell Williams’ marvellous expression of menswear.

“I’m excited to welcome Jude to the House, his charismatic personality and what he has already achieved on his inspiring journey will add so much to our LVers community,” said Williams, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director.

The news breaks ahead of Fashion Month, where Louis Vuitton will be showcasing their women’s spring/summer 2025 collection on October 1, following menswear, which exhibited in June this year.

“It is such a pleasure to join the Louis Vuitton family,” said Bellingham. “Since I was young, I have always been attracted to the House. I am so happy to continue building a relationship with Pharrell, whose work I truly admire.”