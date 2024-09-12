Frankie Bridge, Deborah Meaden and Katharine Hamnett strut the secondhand runway at LFW

London Fashion Week went off with a bang, as Oxfam partnered with Vinted on a ‘Style for Change’ runway, featuring a star-studded cast in honour of secondhand September.

The catwalk featured British favourites such as Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, presenter Angellica Bell, Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden and Radio DJ Vick Hope.

Celebs on the catwalk were dressed in exclusively secondhand designer and high end vintage garments curated by British Fashion editor, Bay Garnett, who has styled with the likes of Lily Cole, Suki Waterhouse and Kate Moss.

The show aimed to demonstrate how easy it is to be stylish and sustainable, with looks varying from Eighties glamour to bespoke gowns reworked from tents reading, ‘There’s no Planet B’.

Despite their confidence on the catwalk, pre-show nerves rose backstage, as Meaden said: “When you agree to these things it’s so exciting then you wake up the morning of and think ‘Oh God why did I agree to this?’. But I’m here, the atmosphere is amazing and I’m sure I’m going to have a really fun time.”

The wow moment of the show was when British fashion designer Katharine Hamnett, 77, closed the show by recreating her iconic slogan Tee moment from the very first London Fashion Week in 1984.

Hamnett closed the show in a monochromatic outfit, opening her black trench coat to flash a ‘No more fashion victims’slogan T-shirt, to a live DJ set from Groove Armarda.

Hamnett’s T-shirt will appear on a limited edition run of donated second-hand T-shirts from Oxfam, which will be sold in its high street shops throughout September.

This is the first time that Hamnett’s slogan has appeared on secondhand clothing, promoting the need to re-use, re-wear and extend the life of existing clothing to help tackle the climate crisis.

All the looks that were showcased are available to shop on Vinted – so fans can source the exact runway piece donned by their favourite celebs.

It wasn’t just the catwalk that was star-studded – the front row included British icons such as fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes and This Morning presenter Cat Deeley.