From Bennifer to the Beckhams, 8 celeb couples who have shown their love with ink

Getting a tattoo for a romantic partner is one of the biggest commitments you can make – outlasting many a relationship. But that doesn’t stop lots of celebrities taking the plunge with ink.

1. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to have had new tattoos done to celebrate their “commitment” to each other, sharing pictures on Instagram on Valentine’s Day.

Lopez’s, on her side, shows an infinity symbol with an arrow through it, while Affleck’s consists of two arrows with the initials J and B.

“Commitment. Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” Lopez captioned the post.

2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Presenter and model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend have never been quiet about their love and their family, and these cute matching tattoos spelling out the names of their kids and each other are an adorable way to take their family everywhere.

When the couple lost their unborn baby in 2020, a new tattoo of his name, Jack, was added to Teigen’s wrist.

She quipped in an Intagram post about the matching family tattoos that they are “a cool tattoo family now”.

3. Justin and Hailey Bieber

Never afraid to make a serious declaration of love, Justin Bieber allegedly still has an angel tattoo on his wrist, said to have been for former long-term teenage sweetheart Selena Gomez.

Now, he has a matching peach tattoo following hit single Peaches, with his wife Hailey. While his is doodled on his neck (amongst his already extensive body art) his wife’s is more subtle, located on her forearm.

4. David and Victoria Beckham

Beckham is inked all over, and he has a huge range of tattoos for – and matching with – his wife Victoria.The ex-footballer has a tattoo of her name on his hand and a full-body image of the Spice Girl on his arm.

He also has ’99’ tattooed on his pinky finger – the year they married. On his wrist are the Roman numerals ‘VIII.V.MMVI’, representing May 8, 2006 – the date they couple took part in a secret commitment ceremony.

Victoria got her husband’s initials, ‘DB’, on her wrist to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary – but later got it removed, telling Today show last year that she became “a bit sick of the tattoo” and that it had “started to bleed and go a blue-y colour”.

5. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

David Beckham’s son Brooklyn has followed suit, and already has several tattoos for his new wife Nicola Peltz, including a huge inking of her surname across his chest.

The word ‘marriage’ is emblazoned on his wrist and his wedding vows are literally written out on his inner arm. In 2020 he had Peltz’s eyes inked onto the back of his neck, and underneath is a love letter to her.

Peltz is thought to have ‘Brooklyn’ inked on her back and both have matching butterfly tats.

6. Beyonce and Jay Z

Beyonce Knowles and her husband Jay Z went against wedding ring traditions and replaced bands with tattoos – and both have the number four in Roman numerals (IV).

In her Live at Roseland: Elements of Four show concert series, Knowles went into the logic behind the number’s importance in her personal life. “On 4th April 2008 — eight divided by two is four — [Jay Z] put a ring on it,” she explained.Both of their birthdays are also both on the fourth of the month. Many fans have gone on to replicate the ink.

7. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

One Direction star Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid ended their relationship in 2021 but do have matching tattoos for their daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020 – red inkings of her name in Arabic.

8. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly love a matching outfit – and a matching tattoo. They have the same voodoo doll tattoos on their ring fingers.