From dramatic gowns to winter whites, the Fashion Awards red carpet was epic
Actors, modes, athletes and industry insiders came together to celebrate the the most talented designers and tastemakers at the glamorous Fashion Awards 2021, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall.
As you can imagine for the biggest night in the British fashion calendar, the outfits were incredible, with many stars choosing to honour homegrown designers. These are the trends and looks that ruled the red carpet…
Show-stopping gowns
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of many celebs dressed by London Fashion Week favourite Richard Quinn, the actor opting for a spectacular floral bodysuit and matching coat with a huge train.
American actor Gabrielle Union was also wearing Richard Quinn. Her strappy chartreuse gown had a voluminous skirt and asymmetric cape detailing.
Also in Richard Quinn, multi-talented actor and fashion icon Billy Porter donned a sharp-shouldered dogtooth-patterned column gown.
Pretty pastels
Actor Billie Piper was giving us punky Alice in Wonderland vibes with her baby blue strapless dress, white stockings and Mary Jane platforms.
Singer Lily Allen was channelling the Noughties in an unusual deconstructed suit in a silvery blue shade.
Model-turned-designer Alexa Chung accessorised her sherbet yellow princess dress with black lace gloves, clutch bag and shoes.
Tennis legend Maria Sharapova donned a pale pink and blue custom cocktail dress by Iris van Herpen.
Tailoring with a twist
Olympic diver Tom Daley rocked a midnight blue double-breasted suit with a statement brooch.
David Gandy chose to keep his coat on for the red carpet, the model looking dapper as ever in a black tie tux.
Swedish actor Noomi Rapace teamed an oversized cream blazer with a mesh skirt and on-trend chunky boots.
Winter whites
Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima chose a crystal-embellished two-piece by Celia Kritharioti Couture.
Model and activist Leomie Anderson brought bridal vibes with her white floral lace column dress,
While actor Jenna Coleman chose a flowing, Grecian-inspired ivory gown with a gold belt.
