From dramatic gowns to winter whites, the Fashion Awards red carpet was epic

Actors, modes, athletes and industry insiders came together to celebrate the the most talented designers and tastemakers at the glamorous Fashion Awards 2021, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall.

As you can imagine for the biggest night in the British fashion calendar, the outfits were incredible, with many stars choosing to honour homegrown designers. These are the trends and looks that ruled the red carpet…

Show-stopping gowns

Priyanka Chopra (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of many celebs dressed by London Fashion Week favourite Richard Quinn, the actor opting for a spectacular floral bodysuit and matching coat with a huge train.

Gabrielle Union (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

American actor Gabrielle Union was also wearing Richard Quinn. Her strappy chartreuse gown had a voluminous skirt and asymmetric cape detailing.

Billy Porter (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Also in Richard Quinn, multi-talented actor and fashion icon Billy Porter donned a sharp-shouldered dogtooth-patterned column gown.

Pretty pastels

Billie Piper (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Actor Billie Piper was giving us punky Alice in Wonderland vibes with her baby blue strapless dress, white stockings and Mary Jane platforms.

Lily Allen (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Singer Lily Allen was channelling the Noughties in an unusual deconstructed suit in a silvery blue shade.

Alexa Chung (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Model-turned-designer Alexa Chung accessorised her sherbet yellow princess dress with black lace gloves, clutch bag and shoes.

Maria Sharapova (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Tennis legend Maria Sharapova donned a pale pink and blue custom cocktail dress by Iris van Herpen.

Tailoring with a twist

Tom Daley (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Olympic diver Tom Daley rocked a midnight blue double-breasted suit with a statement brooch.

David Gandy (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

David Gandy chose to keep his coat on for the red carpet, the model looking dapper as ever in a black tie tux.

Noomi Rapace (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Swedish actor Noomi Rapace teamed an oversized cream blazer with a mesh skirt and on-trend chunky boots.

Winter whites

Adriana Lima (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima chose a crystal-embellished two-piece by Celia Kritharioti Couture.

Leomie Anderson (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Model and activist Leomie Anderson brought bridal vibes with her white floral lace column dress,

Jenna Coleman (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

While actor Jenna Coleman chose a flowing, Grecian-inspired ivory gown with a gold belt.

