From Gothic glamour to grown-up looks: Lorde’s biggest fashion moments as she turns 25

It’s hard to believe Lorde is only turning 25 years old – the singer (real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor) has been releasing music since she was 16 and seems wise beyond her years.

With three albums under her belt – including recent release Solar Power after a four-year hiatus – Lorde’s music breaks records, and she’s given us some defining fashion moments along the way…

Lorde was just 16 when she released Royals, and she stuck to a signature style for the early years of her career: a witchy, Gothic fashion sense. She was rarely seen without dark lipstick and long black clothes…

In some ways, Lorde could be seen as a sartorial predecessor to Billie Eilish – they both shot to fame as teenagers and favoured loose-fitting items – challenging the idea of what a young female popstar ‘should’ look like.

You’ve got to hand it to Lorde, she really made the Goth glam aesthetic her own. For the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 in 2014 she experimented with masculine tailoring – complete with loose, hareem-style trousers.

While she did favour monochromatic colour palettes, she also knew how to jazz things up – a stand-out moment has to be the 2014 Brit Awards, when she performed in a sophisticated Tom Ford sequin gown. Of course, she still gave it the Lorde twist with black lipstick and artfully messy hair.

Lorde cut her hair in the build-up to her 2017 album Melodrama, ushering in a new era by bringing a bit more colour and polish to her wardrobe. Take the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party: she wore a Monique Lhuillier gown with a delicately beaded silver bodice and see-through black skirt.

One of Lorde’s most iconic accessories came at the 2016 Met Gala. She wore a frothy, multi-coloured pastel Valentino gown, paired with a heavy white cast thanks to a broken arm. She even got her famous friends to sign it, later posting a picture on Instagram with the caption: “if u ever wanna know who was at the 2016 met gala they’re all on my arm.”

This lavender feathered Monique Lhuillier gown worn to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards felt like a far cry from some of Lorde’s witchier outfits from a few years prior.

For her latest album Solar Power, Lorde has started working with celebrity stylist Karla Welch – who is behind some of the best looks from Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Paulson and Ruth Negga. Lorde burst back onto the scene in her music video in a sunny yellow two-piece from New York brand Collina Strada, giving everyone summer wardrobe envy.

Lorde continues to push the boat out sartorially – the theme of September’s Met Gala was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, and she wore an intricate Bode outfit with a knock-out headpiece. Welch called the look an “Ode to the Arts and Crafts movement of America”.

Lorde is no longer limiting herself to one colour palette or style – she’s really embracing sartorial experimentation, such as this ethereal mushroom-print gown by Rodarte. We can’t wait to see what new styles and trends she’ll play around with next.