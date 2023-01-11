From Margot Robbie to Michelle Yeoh, all the best looks from the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes kicked off awards season in serious style, with celebrities out in force for the 80th annual event.

It was a taste of things to come, with halternecks, Gothic glamour and interesting menswear featuring heavily on the red carpet. For the past few years, voluminous dresses have dominated awards season fashion – but now it seems like there’s a definite shift towards sleeker, more streamlined outfits.

Here are the best looks of the night…

The Gothic looks

Gothic fashion has been making waves since Wednesday hit Netflix in November last year, and dark, witchy outfits were a big trend at the Golden Globes. Take Daisy Edgar-Jones, who wore a Gucci dress made up of a black tiered tulle skirt, paired with a sexy silver bodice.

Selena Gomez – who was nominated for her role in Only Murders In The Building – went for full old Hollywood glamour in a black velvet gown by Valentino, with deep purple puff sleeves and a chic updo.

Abbott Elementary was one of the big winners of the night, with Quinta Brunson taking home the gong for best actress in a TV series. She did so in suitable style – in a custom Christian Siriano mermaid-style gown which brought all the drama with layers of black tulle and pink accents.

Jamie Lee Curtis channelled Gothic glamour in a black jumpsuit and a statement lace cape attached – one she artfully worked on the red carpet.

Emma D’Arcy went down the non-traditional route for their red carpet look, wearing an oversized blazer, cropped pants underneath a skirt, studded boots and bright blue gloves for a pop of colour. Their make-up was particularly interesting too, with a smoky, silvery eye look set off with a glittering tear running down their cheek.

The sparkles

Michelle Yeoh took home the award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, wearing a sleek and chic navy blue Armani gown, with ruffles around the middle and plenty of sparkles.

Angela Bassett can always be relied on to serve a serious look on the red carpet, and she didn’t disappoint at the Globes this year. She dazzled in a silver Pamella Roland halterneck gown with plenty of Chopard jewellery – a fitting look for someone who won best supporting actress for her role as a queen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Jessica Chastain had a sexy take on sparkles, wearing a strapless Oscar de la Renta dress with a spider’s web effect of silver and a sheer lining underneath.

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph looked particularly regal on the red carpet, wearing a deep purple gown by Jason Rembert paired with Cher-style hair and purple eyeshadow.

Julia Garner’s approach to sparkles was a bit more understated – her pale pink Gucci gown had lines of silver streaming down it and a three-tiered skirt.

The bright colours

It’s quite unusual to see anything other than a block colour on the red carpet, but Letitia Wright expertly showed how to rock an interesting pattern, sporting a rust and cream-coloured gown by Prada.

It seems Margot Robbie took inspiration from the highly-anticipated upcoming Barbie movie for her red carpet look, wearing a pale pink halterneck look by Chanel with subtle stripes.

Lily James came dressed as the dancing girl emoji, wearing a bright red Versace gown with cut-outs on the bodice and a voluminous skirt.

Viola Davis wore one of the most stand-out colours of the night: a royal blue design by Jason Wu, set off with simple silver accessories and jewellery.

As the face of Dior, Anya Taylor-Joy often wears the French fashion house on the red carpet – for the Globes, she went for a simple two-piece design in an unusual yellow hue.

The interesting menswear

Donald Glover was one of the many men turning their backs on the traditional plain black tux for the red carpet, instead choosing a unique Saint Laurent ensemble of loose white silk trousers and a long shirt paired with a black jacket.

In a look reminiscent of his iconic black tuxedo dress worn to the 2019 Oscars, Billy Porter once again chose designer Christian Siriano for his look – a magenta velvet tuxedo dress with a dramatic train.

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams won his first Golden Globe in style: in a blue pinstriped tie-dyed Amiri outfit, with a cropped blazer and crisp white shirt underneath.