From sustainability to statement chokers, these are the top jewellery trends of the moment

A new season means fresh jewellery trends to get excited about. Much like the rest of fashion, everything to do with the Noughties is back with a vengeance – and maximalism is also making its mark, with blinged-up chokers and slinky body chains.

But there’s also space for more classic looks – such as delicate pearls worn in different ways, or the industry’s increased focus on sustainability.

If you’re looking to update your jewellery box as we move into spring, take a look at the hottest new trends…

Pretty pearls

While pearls once had a somewhat stuffy reputation, it’s now the trend that won’t seem to go away. Victoria Mraca, senior designer at Astrid & Miyu (astridandmiyu.com), says: “Pearls are fast becoming a key staple in every jewellery lover’s collection. The natural iridescence, high lustre finish and organic forms are beautifully unique.”

She recommends wearing them either as a “single statement piece, or layered back with metal details and beading”.

(Seol + Gold/PA)

Seol + Gold Baroque Pearl Necklace, £34.95

(Zara/PA)

Zara Pearl Hoop Earrings, £15.99

All about sustainability

As we consider how to be kinder to the Earth in all areas of our lives, it’s no surprise sustainability is becoming a big trend in jewellery too – and one we hope is here to stay.

Holly Graham is the founder of Francesca Dot Jewellery (francescadot.com), a brand that uses recycled materials in its pieces. “Sometimes the day-to-day things like recycling or using your own coffee cup may seem easier to control, but you also have control over what you buy and consume,” she explains.

Her advice for being more sustainable in your jewellery choices? “Use your well-earned money to support those who do the work for you in the materials and manufacturing process,” says Graham. “Make larger brands do the work and invest in sustainability, as they are the experts in their field and have the money and knowledge to make a change.”

(Francesca Dot/PA)

Francesca Dot Jewellery Peridot Stone Drop Earrings, £48

(Little By Little/PA)

Seville Hoops in Gold, £90; Seville Segment Pendant in Gold, £95; Seville Dome Pendant in Gold, £130; Seville Slice Ear Jacket Earrings in Gold, £85, Little By Little

Slinky body chains

Yes, the Noughties staple is back. Body chains are delicate strings of gold or silver, slung over your body and around your belly. Best worn over a bikini (if you’re going to a particularly fancy beach party, or perhaps have had the call up to Love Island this year), or paired with – gulp – low-rise jeans and a going-out top.

Rihanna’s also been championing the trend for body chains (Alamy/PA)

Body chains have even had the high fashion stamp of approval – they were seen on Chanel’s spring/summer catwalk, worn over swimsuits and silk camisole tops. Rihanna – who is currently giving us a masterclass in pregnancy dressing – wore one over her growing belly at a recent Fenty Beauty event, showing the style is for everyone.

(ASOS/PA)

ASOS DESIGN Body Chain In Dot Dash Chain Gold Tone, £8

(River Island/PA)

River Island Silver Body Jewellery, £25

Holiday-inspired shells

With her breakout role in Euphoria and head-turning red carpet looks, few celebrities are as influential in the style stakes right now as Zendaya. She’s even influencing jewellery trends – thanks to a particularly prominent ad spot in February’s Super Bowl.

In a nautical themed advert for Squarespace, Zendaya leaned into the theme with shell-shaped necklaces, bracelets and earrings – making us all put the style on our holiday wish-list.

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Grace Shell Curve Statement Gold Plate Earrings, £48 (due May)

Cascara Gold Huggie Hoop Earrings With Detachable Shell Charm, £40; Stretta Gold Ear Cuff, £21; Etoile Gold Star Tiny Single Huggie, £26; Bijou Tiny Gold Single Huggie Hoop Earring, £20; Quadri Gold Single Stud Earring, £16, Helix & Conch

Statement chokers

This trend isn’t a time to go for slim chains or barely-there earrings: it’s all about maximalism. Instead, take a leaf out of Tom Ford’s book and opt for stand-out, sparkly chokers – the bigger the statement, the better.

Sure, it might not be the most everyday look out there – but you can’t deny it’s a lot of fun.

(River Island/PA)

River Island Silver Diamante Heart Motif Choker, £12

(ASOS/PA)

Topshop Crystal Cross Pendant Choker Necklace in Gold, £7, ASOS