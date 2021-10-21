From sweater vests to knitted trousers: 5 knitwear trends you’re going to see everywhere this season

It’s time to cosy up for cold weather, with woolly knits that will help you look cool but feel warm.

What’s on the knitwear style agenda for autumn/winter? From vintage-inspired sweaters to luxe loungewear, these are the trends set to be huge this season…

1. Sweater vests

Who would have thought Friends’ Chandler Bing would ever become a fashion icon? After sweater vests appeared on the catwalks at Gucci and Prada they’ve become an autumn must-have, with Ebay reporting searches for the sleeveless knits have jumped by 888% this year.

How to style a sweater vest now? It’s all about layering. Team yours with a roll-neck top or statement collar blouse for a Seventies feel, or throw it back to the Nineties with a plain white tee, baggy jeans and a bucket hat.

(New Look/PA)

New Look Anne-Marie Loves Red Dogtooth V Neck Vest, £19.99; White Basic Cotton T-Shirt, £6.99; Blue Mid Wash High Waist Adalae Wide Leg Jeans, £29.99 (shoes stylist’s own)

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas All Over Chevron Stripe Brown Knitted Vest Top, £49.50; Lace Detail & Frill Collar White Shirt, £55; Corduroy Green Wide Leg Trousers, £59.50; Metallic Gold Leather Western Ankle Boots, £110

2. Cropped jumpers

Have you finally said goodbye to skinny jeans (for now) and you’re wondering what to wear with wide-leg trousers or mom jeans?

Cropped jumpers are the answer. Whether baggy or slim-fit, a short sweater is the ideal match for high-waisted denim, faux leather or soft, swishy trousers.

(Mango/PA)

Mango Green Metallic-Knit Sweater, £49.99; High Waist Straight Jeans, £35.99; Pointed Heel Ankle Boot, £49.99

(River Island/PA)

River Island Cream Cable Knit Cropped Jumper, £38

3. Maxi cardigans

This season’s must-have cardigan is long, slouchy and feels like wearing a big, warm hug.

Easy to throw on over a maxi dress or jeans and a jumper, on bright autumn days, these belted beauties are so cosy you won’t even need a coat.

(Very/PA)

Very Michelle Keegan Longline Belted Cardigan, £35

(Pep & Co/PA)

Pep & Co Cardigan, £14, Poundland stores

4. Colour blocking

Forever wearing the same black and navy knits? Mix it up with statement pieces that combine cool colours and prints.

Pastels and animal prints are big news this season. A bold jumper and jeans combo can be dressed up for evening with heels and a blazer.

Joe Browns Patchwork Jumper, £45; Rock Chick Leather Look Trousers, £45

(Studio/PA)

Studio Fluffy Animal Print Jumper, £14

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Patchwork Knitted Hat, £25 (available in November)

5. Knitted trousers

Looking to update your loungewear wardrobe ready for winter? A pair super-soft of knitted trousers will serve you well.

Not only will you live in them at home, they’re great for running errands at the weekend – just add white trainers and a puffer jacket.

(Dancing Leopard/PA)

Dancing Leopard Leela Knitted Jumper in Pastel Purple, £42; Oslo Knitted Trouser in Pastel Purple, £45

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon S.E.W Sustainable Lounge Wide Leg Knit Trousers Grey, £55