From Victoria Beckham to Vivienne Westwood tributes – what to expect for fashion month

Fashion month is back, with New York kicking off proceedings in a glittering manner.

The action will then travel to London and Milan, before rounding off in Paris.

This season, designers will be showing their autumn/winter collections – here’s everything you need to know about fashion month…

New York

When is it? February 10-15.

Who will be showing? While the official schedule kicks off on February 10, Christian Siriano will be starting things with a special pre-event runway show on February 9 – expect lots of famous faces and dramatic gowns on the runway.

Tom Ford – who normally closes proceedings – is notably absent from the schedule, so that honour will instead fall to Luar, a fashion brand particularly known for its accessories. Instead, Tom Ford will be releasing his new collection online.

There are plenty of big names to fill the gap, with New York regulars Carolina Herrera, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung and Coach all making an appearance.

Anything to watch out for? This year’s NYFW will be a bit more presidential with the addition of Ella Emhoff to the schedule. Model and designer Emhoff is the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, and she’ll be running a knitwear pop-up on February 11.

One of the most highly anticipated shows is Heron Preston’s, a streetwear designer and close friend of the late Virgil Abloh, who will be making his New York debut.

Thom Browne is back on the schedule, and he’ll likely put on a big show as the new chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, fresh off winning a trademark infringement lawsuit against Adidas.

London

When is it? February 17-21.

Who will be showing? There aren’t a huge amount of surprises on this year’s schedule in London – all the classic names like Erdem, Molly Goddard, JW Anderson and Christopher Kane are present, as well as Noughties favourite Julien Macdonald making a comeback.

London is known for putting the spotlight on new designers – this year, all eyes will be on Turkish-British designer Dilara Fındıkoğlu, who has been worn by celebs like Lady Gaga and Madonna.

Anything to watch out for? The biggest show on the schedule is undoubtedly Burberry, with new creative director Daniel Lee presenting his first collection. We’ve already been given a taste of things to come, as Lee has just revealed a new logo and his first campaign for the brand – it’s an ode to Britishness, with models including Vanessa Redgrave, Raheem Sterling and Skepta.

Moncler is bringing its Genius project to London, where it collaborates with big name designers, celebs and brands – this season, it will be teaming up with Roc Nation by Jay-Z, Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams.

And after the death of fashion legend Vivienne Westwood on December 29, we will likely see various tributes to the punk designer across fashion week.

Milan

When is it? February 21-27.

Who will be showing? Last season’s MFW was all about debuts, with new designers and creative directors making a splash. This season will be a bit calmer, with designers more settled into their roles.

Expect big collections from all the storied Italian houses, including Prada, Fendi, Giorgio Armani and more.

Anything to watch out for? Dolce & Gabbana is strengthening its commitment to new talent, and this season will be supporting the runway show of up-and-coming Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi – who is known for sculptural clothes and bright colours, most recently seen in a bright pink gown worn by Sam Smith for the video I’m Not Here To Make Friends.

Paris

When is it? February 27-March 7.

Who will be showing? Aside from the usual suspects – Louis Vuitton, Balmain, Dior, Chanel and more – the England contingent will be strong in Paris this season, with Alexander McQueen, Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham all putting on shows.

Anything to watch out for? Last season Coperni provided the most viral moment of fashion month, spraying a dress onto model Bella Hadid on the runway. It will be a hard moment to top – but we’re pretty sure Coperni will try.

It will likely be an emotional fashion week, as three legendary late designers – Vivienne Westwood, Pierre Cardin and Paco Rabanne – all have shows on the schedule.