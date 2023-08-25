From Zendaya to Cara Delevingne, take a look at the most fashionable September covers

September is the biggest month of the year for fashion – it’s host to fashion weeks in New York, London, Milan and Paris, and traditionally time for the most impactful magazine covers.

This is historically when fashion magazines dive into the autumn/winter trends – with big celebrity names and accompanying interviews to help.

September issues are so important, in fact, a documentary was made about Vogue’s journey to print in 2007 – aptly named ‘The September Issue’.

With a host of celebrity names and extraordinary fashion shoots, these are the most glamorous September covers…

Euphoria actor Zendaya is on the cover for Elle’s USA magazine, wearing a racy black mini dress studded with holes. The outfit is by Louis Vuitton, a brand the star is now an ambassador of.

Zendaya was pictured at the dramatic Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, which was a theatre in the 1920s before later being used as a church, then becoming a hotel.

Model Cara Delevingne was tapped to cover Elle’s UK magazine, wearing an edgy Dior outfit of a black cropped cardigan, a translucent skirt and combat boots.

In the accompanying interview, she spoke about the relationships she has made in the fashion industry when starting out as a model. “Me, Jourdan [Dunn] and Karlie [Kloss] were thick as thieves,” she said – adding designers such as Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, “have been so much more than work friends, and have taught me a lot about living”.

One of the biggest covers of the month is the long-awaited reunion of the original ‘supers’: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

The quartet – who rose to fame as the biggest names in fashion in the Eighties and Nineties – reunited for this joint cover with British and American Vogue, ahead of the release of docuseries The Super Models, premiering on Apple TV+ on September 20.

In glamorous all-black outfits, the models were in head-to-toe designer garms: Evangelista wore a shiny coat by Michael Kors, Campbell wore a simple and elegant Prada dress with statement Paula Rowan gloves, Turlington donned a Versace skirt suit and Crawford a long-sleeved Bottega Veneta dress.

The supers aren’t the only September Vogue cover girls. Coleen Rooney graced the British digital cover in a Dior trench coat, opening up about the ‘Wagatha Christie trial’ – her legal battle against Rebekah Vardy in a High Court libel case.

Harper’s Bazaar US celebrated 14 game-changing celebrities in its September cover – including Irish actor Paul Mescal. The Normal People actor, who is set to star in next year’s sequel to Gladiator, is one of the ‘Bazaar Icons’, and appeared the cover in a Gucci trench coat and white T-shirt.

Model Kendall Jenner was another famous face chosen as a Bazaar Icon. She wore an outfit from Miu Miu’s viral autumn/winter collection which debuted at Paris Fashion Week in March – a lilac turtleneck with gold sparkly knickers worn over sheer tights.

In the accompanying interview, she said of fashion: “It’s not always the easiest industry to be in. It can be really cut-throat and intense sometimes.”

Musician and creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, Pharrell Williams, is GQ’s September cover star. In a surreal shot – where Williams stands in front of smaller images of himself floating in the Parisian sky – he was pictured in a burgundy military-style jacket of his own design, paired with statement round glasses.

“I look at myself like I’m the real customer,” Williams told GQ of his artistic process. “So I design for what it is that I want and what I’m going to need.”

Daisy Jones And The Six actor Riley Keough’s Vanity Fair cover was all about daring high fashion: she wore a risque white top by Emporio Armani, paired with black Giorgio Armani leggings and killer heels.