From Zendaya’s new hair to J-Lo’s eyebrow glasses, Haute Couture Week in Paris is off with a bang

Zendaya was among celebrities debuting a bold new look at Haute Couture Week in Paris.

The Euphoria actor sat front row at the Schiaparelli show, wearing what appeared to be a dark brown wig with extra-short blunt bangs.

She paired the dramatic new look with a suitably vampy outfit: a long-sleeved black gown with a statement train attached and knotted detailing on the arms. It made for a unique silhouette, and Zendaya wasn’t the only person making a statement on the Schiaparelli front row.

She was joined by fellow Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, who wore a low-cut black gown paired with an architectural 3D gold flower necklace, as well as singer Jennifer Lopez – who debuted a new haircut and some interesting glasses.

Lopez modelled a slicked-back bob, worn with a full Schiaparelli look: a white coat and jumper, black leggings and unique accessories – including gold glasses that had abstract eyebrows built in. The singer’s stylist, Mariel Haenn, revealed on Instagram that Lopez’s custom-made coat was made of 7,000 real rose petals.

Schiaparelli’s show tends to be one of the quirkiest on the calendar, and the brand’s latest couture outing was no different. Outfits were highly sculptural and experimental, with statement shoulders and necklines. One model walked the runway holding a robot baby, while another wore a mini dress covered in old bits of tech – including a flip phone and numerous motherboards.

The brand has already proved a favourite for awards season so far – with stars including Dua Lipa and Carey Mulligan wearing Schiaparelli gowns – so chances are we’ll be seeing some of these couture creations on the red carpet soon.

Celebrities weren’t just flocking to the Schiaparelli show on the first day of Haute Couture Week. Dior also attracted a constellation of stars, including actors Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Debicki, Anya Taylor-Joy, and perhaps the biggest name of the day, Rihanna.

The Umbrella star was Dior’s first black brand ambassador and last made an appearance on the front row when she was pregnant with her first child in 2022.

Rihanna gave her own spin on a classic Dior outfit: a black pencil skirt and the tailored bar jacket first created by Christian Dior back in 1947. She transformed the ensemble into something more modern with a puffer-style material, paired with a statement baseball cap, black leather gloves and a major diamond necklace.

On the runway, Dior also dipped into its archives – particularly taking inspiration from 1952’s La Cigale dress, a gown known for its fitted sleeves, nipped-in waist and full skirt. The brand’s creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, updated the silhouette – playing around with necklines and materials.

Glenn Close, Juliette Binoche and Ben Mendelsohn were also in attendance, as stars of The New Look – the upcoming Apple TV+ show about Christian Dior’s life.

Elsewhere on the first day of Couture Week, Giambattista Valli showed a typically opulent collection of pastel gowns with puff skirts and floral prints, while Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra channelled an insect theme throughout his vibrant clothes – with dragonfly and bee motifs embroidered onto sparkling outfits.

Couture Week is all about opulence and craftsmanship – with designers showing their most expensive and experimental collections – and it’s just the beginning, with shows from Jean Paul Gaultier, Fendi and Valentino still to come.