Georgia Toffolo’s 5 must-have beauty products, from facial mist to blusher

Make-up has long been important to TV presenter and ex-Made In Chelsea star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, queen of the jungle in 2017, who has spoken candidly about her skin problems.

After revealing her acne struggles and removing her make-up on lTV’s This Morning, Toffolo, 26, has continued not to shy away from the subject on social media and has been praised by fans who’ve gone through the same problems.

Not afraid to go bare-faced when sharing beauty tutorials with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, the bubbly blonde loves discovering new products, but remains faithful to a handful of skincare and make-up classics – including some real bargain buys.

Here, Toff talks us through her five can’t-live-without-it favourites…

(Dermalogica/PA)

1. Dermalogica Micro-Pore Mist, £19

“It’s like a toner but I spritz it on top of my make-up to give it a bit of a refresh. I’ve struggled with problem skin for years and this is just the most amazing product.”

(Space NK/PA)

2. Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector, £21, Space NK

“I know that Becca is shutting down because of the pandemic [the brand will close in September], but it’s my favourite product. It just gets rid of dark circles. It’s so perfect for the hangover! It’s cheating’s way of giving you five hour’s extra sleep.”

(Catrice Cosmetics/PA)

3. Catrice Cosmetics True Skin Hydrating Foundation, £6.95, JustMyLook“I found this brand when I was in France in a pharmacy. As I mentioned, I’ve struggled terribly with acne and I’ve really struggled to find foundations that cover that don’t make you look like you are caked in make-up.

“What I love most about it is that it’s really cheap and effective, it doesn’t give me spots but it covers my spots. I wear 03 in Neutral Sand and it’s got hyaluronic acid in it, which I think is the best ingredient ever.”

(Eucerin/PA)

4. Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm, £6.75, Boots

“I suffer with chronically dry lips and always have done. This isn’t meant to be a lip balm but that’s what I use it for. You can put it anywhere that’s dry but I always recommend it to my guy friends.

“You know, men can be a bit funny about it when they’ve got dry lips but won’t put anything on them because they think they’re all lip glosses. This just isn’t that. It has no taste, no smell. I put on my lip liner and layer that on top and I don’t have any problems with my lips.”

(L’Oreal/PA)

5. L’Oreal Life’s A Peach Blush Powder Peach, £8.99, Superdrug

“If I was on a desert island I’d just have to have my blusher. It’s the most important thing, it lifts the whole face. And I love a peach blusher. I go through this one like nobody’s business.”

Meet Me In Hawaii by Georgia Toffolo is published by Mills & Boon, priced £7.99.