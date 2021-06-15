Gigi Hadid is bringing neon make-up back – here’s how to get the look yourself

As far as beauty looks go, neon make-up doesn’t immediately make you think of class and sophistication – instead, it feels like a throwback to our teenage days, when we’d experiment with basically any colour in the make-up palette.

However, Gigi Hadid is changing that, one beauty look at a time. The supermodel’s latest style is a touch of bright orange on the inside of her eyes – proving neon can definitely be worn in a grown-up way.

This isn’t the first time Hadid has set beauty trends, and we predict neon will be everywhere this summer. Want to try it out but don’t know where to start? Any of these looks will help your bright colours pop…

Hints of neon

For a subtle take on the trend, take a leaf out of Hadid’s book: choose your favourite bright colour and daub hints of it around your eyes. This could be a thin eyeliner in electric blue, or a vivid pink blurred into a messy cat eye.

Focus on eyeshadow

If you’re not particularly precise when it comes to make-up, leaning into eyeshadow will be your best option. This requires little time and effort; all you have to do is cover your lids in an eye-catching colour – the smudgier, the better.

Go graphic

If you really want to level up your look, combine neon colours with another huge make-up trend: graphic shapes. This could be anything you want, from thin lines all over your lids to a simple geometric cat eye. If you’re stuck for inspiration, just watch the TV show Euphoria – it’s full of brightly-coloured, graphic make-up looks.

Bring out your lips

It’s not just about the eyes – your lips can get involved, too. An electric blue lipstick might be tricky to pull off, so focus on neon pinks and bright reds – and make sure they have an extra glossy finish, for the ultimate impact.

Have a party with your nails

Painting your nails is probably the most wearable way to work neon into your beauty. Go for block colours, bright French manicures or multi nails – the options are endless, and it’s the easiest way to channel a bit of sunshine into your look.