Gillian Anderson’s vagina motif gown and all the best Golden Globes fashion

Awards season 2024 has kicked off in style with the star-studded Golden Globes taking place in Los Angeles.

On the fashion front it was a game of two halves, with many celebrities choosing gowns or suits in brilliantly bright colours, while others opted for muted monochrome ensembles.

Here we take a look at the most stunning outfits from the Golden Globes red carpet…

British actor Gillian Anderson wore a strapless ivory Gabriela Hearst gown embroidered with vagina motifs, the Sex Education star telling Deadline the subversive dress was “brand appropriate”.

Nominated in the best female actor in a musical or comedy category, Margot Robbie (who lost to Emma Stone) wore a hot pink sequinned gown with a matching stole.

The custom Armani Privé creation, accessorised with diamond earrings, was inspired by Superstar Barbie from 1977.

Part of the cast of the night’s big winner Oppenheimer, which took home five gongs, Florence Pugh chose a sheer scarlet gown with a voluminous skirt and floral embellishments.

Former Golden Globe winner Jennifer Lawrence went for the understated glamour look in a black velvet gown teamed with statement diamond jewellery and a silver clutch bag.

Winner of the best female actor in a musical or comedy award for Poor Things, Emma Stone donned a low-cut Louis Vuitton gown crafted from diaphanous material with intricate rose embroidery.

Making headlines when he appeared on the red carpet for the first time with reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet chose an all-black ensemble with a trademark twist.

The Wonka star was dressed by Celine in a sequinned jacket and statement necklace with plain black shirt and trousers.

Music megastar Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in a figure-hugging lime green sequinned Gucci gown, accessorised with delicate drop earrings.

Actor and Dior ambassador Natalie Portman was dressed by the French fashion house in a strappy, full-skirted gown embellished with colourful ombre sequins.

Winner of best original song for What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack, Billie Eilish chose a typically kooky ensemble by Willy Chavarria, wearing an oversized suit and skirt with Mary Jane shoes and pink socks.

Pop star Dua Lipa, who was nominated for best original song, wore a custom Schiaparelli gown, the black strapless design featuring golden embroidery on the bodice and a voluminous hem.

Saltburn star and best supporting actress nominee Rosamund Pike went for the gothic glamour look in a Dior haute couture black lace midi dress, topped with a dramatic matching headpiece.

Also nominated for Saltburn, best actor nominee Barry Keoghan stood out from the crowd in his burgundy suit by Louis Vuitton.

Former Golden Globe recipient Jennifer Aniston kept it classic in a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown with scalloped bead detailing.

Picking up the best supporting actress award for TV, The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki matched her statuette in a shimmering champagne-coloured Dior haute couture gown.

Music and movie star Jennifer Lopez was pretty in pink, donning a showstopping Nicole + Felicia gown with huge 3D rosette sleeves and a long train.

British acting icon Helen Mirren wore a two-toned ensemble, her rouche lavender Dolce & Gabbana gown topped with a pink-lined cape with fluted sleeves.

Nominated in the best supporting actress category, Julianne Moore wore a ravishing red strapless gown by Bottega Veneta.