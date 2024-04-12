Giorgio Armani leads tributes to Roberto Cavalli: ‘His Tuscan verve will be greatly missed’

Giorgio Armani has paid tribute to fellow Italian fashion designer and “true artist” Roberto Cavalli, who has died aged 83.

Cavalli, whose death was announced by his company on Friday, became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

In a post shared by the Armani account on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Armani said: “I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes.

“I have learnt with great sadness of his passing: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed.”

Brazilian model Adriana Lima said alongside a picture of her and Cavalli on X: “Unapologetic in style & spirit. We lost a legend today. Rest in Peace, @Roberto_Cavalli”.

A host of celebrities including Maya Jama attended the Roberto Cavalli Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear shoot in February.

Last month, Dune actress Zendaya wore vintage Cavalli at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

She sported a grey fringed Roberto Cavalli gown from the spring/summer 2011 collection, with a deep-V neckline and an open back.

Sex And The City’s famously fashion-first lead character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, notably wore a Cavalli top in an episode of the series.

“We had that top for years in our wardrobe; I think we bought it at a sample sale,” Rebecca Weinberg, one of the SATC costume designers told InStyle last month during an interview about the show’s fashionable moments.

Creative director at Roberto Cavalli Fausto Puglisi paid tribute and said it was his “greatest honour” to work alongside the fashion designer.

An Instagram post shared images of quotes from Cavalli and captioned the post remembering the designer.

Mr Puglisi wrote: “Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always.

“It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style.

“Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me.”

The caption also shared a tribute from Sergio Azzolari, chief executive at Roberto Cavalli, which reads: “The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr Cavalli’s family loss.

“His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.”

On the big screen, Eva Green, the first Bond girl of the Daniel Craig era, made waves in a purple Roberto Cavalli dress with a jewelled neckline.

Kim Kardashian opted for a Cavalli design from Peter Dundas, who was the brand’s creative director from 2015 to 2016 and again in 2020, for the Met Gala in 2015, wearing a white, body-fitting gown with a feathered train.