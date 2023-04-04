Graham Norton turns 60: The TV legend’s style evolution from the Nineties to now

Graham Norton has become a household name thanks to his entertaining celebrity interviews and legendary Eurovision commentary.

The much-loved chat show host and author, who turns 60 on April 4, is also known for his signature suits – he’s rocked some eye-popping ensembles over four decades in the spotlight.

To mark his milestone birthday, this is how Norton’s style has evolved over the years…

1990s

Born Graham William Walker in County Dublin in 1963, Norton later moved to London to study at the Central School of Speech and Drama.

After starting his career in stand-up comedy, Norton became a regular on TV panel shows in the Nineties, appeared in three episodes of classic comedy Father Ted and landed his first chat show hosting gig with Channel 4’s So Graham Norton in 1998.

Attending showbiz events in the 1990s, the fashionable funnyman was already rocking his trademark tailoring, often choosing single-breasted suits in extravagant fabrics and bold colours.

2000s

Making the move to the BBC, Norton took part in Comic Relief in 2001, before making some of the biggest moves in his career – getting his own Friday night slot with The Graham Norton Show in 2007 and taking over from Terry Wogan as Eurovision commentator the following year.

Appearing on the red carpet alongside famous friends, his style became increasingly flamboyant, with metallic fabrics becoming his signature look.

When Norton did opt for a monochrome look, his suits often featured ruffles, lace or glitzy embellishments.

2010s

Continuing to interview A-listers on his hugely popular TV show and lend his wit to Eurovision, Norton landed another chatty role in 2010, taking over from Jonathan Ross to present BBC Radio 2’s Saturday morning slot.

Midway through the decade, Norton revealed a major style change, growing a trendy grey beard which he’s kept ever since.

Toning down his style somewhat in his 50s, he swapped shiny suits for more luxe fabrics with pops of primary colour in summer.

2020s

Still riding high as chat show king, Eurovision legend, bestselling author and now podcast host with The Graham Norton Book Club, the comedian turned all-round entertainer has achieved bonafide national treasure status.

His personal style continues to go from strength to strength, too. Favouring designers like Tom Ford and Thom Browne, Norton always looks dapper on the red carpet in perfectly tailored suits with just the right amount of pizzazz.