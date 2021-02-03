Is Hailey Bieber launching her own beauty brand? These are the products we’d love to see

Hailey Bieber might be preparing to set up her own beauty range.

TMZ reports Bieber has filed the legal documents to trademark the name ‘Rhode’ to sell beauty and wellness products.

Rhode is the 24-year-old model’s middle name. She could be following the lead of her husband Justin Bieber, whose fashion line Drew House is also inspired by his middle name.

TODO: define component type factbox

Bieber has experience with beauty – she’s the face of make-up and skincare brand BareMinerals, and is often lauded for her fresh-faced, glowy look.

If Rhode does come into fruition, these are the products we’d like to see…

Literally anything to do with skincare

TODO: define component type factbox

Who wouldn’t want skin like Bieber’s? Her complexion is always bright and clear, so we’ll take any products that could help us get the same look.

Bieber is known for being a skincare aficionado – often posting snippets of her daily routine on Instagram – so there’s no doubt she’d invest a lot of effort into getting any products she made right. Bieber sports under-eye patches time and time again on social media, so we’d put good money on them being part of the range.

TODO: define component type factbox

There could also be a variety of cleansers – in 2020 Bieber told Allure: “The one thing that I started doing in quarantine that really changed my skin was double cleansing.” This is the method of washing your face with an oil or balm, followed by a regular gel or foaming cleanser – the idea is to make sure all traces of make-up, sunscreen and pollution have been lifted from the skin.

A highlighter

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

What better way to amp up your skin’s glow than by using a highlighter? Bieber regularly makes her cheekbones pop with the help of highlighter – most memorably at the 2019 Met Gala, where she leaned into the camp theme in a bubblegum pink dress (with visible thong), a high ponytail, and lots of shimmer on her cheeks.

Lip products

TODO: define component type factbox

Bieber is a lip chameleon. On more low-key days she wears a simple gloss with high shine…

TODO: define component type factbox

…Or she channels the Nineties with matte nude shades…

TODO: define component type factbox

…While also knowing when to bring out the big guns with a bold red lip. Bieber is always versatile with her lip colour, and we can only hope her range reflects that.

A glittery eyeshadow palette

TODO: define component type factbox

When Bieber decides to have a bit of fun with her eyes, she tends to fall back on an old favourite: glitter.

TODO: define component type factbox

Whether it’s a dark smokey eye or a metallic shimmering look, we’d love to see an eyeshadow palette packed with plenty of shine.

A texture spray

TODO: define component type factbox

In-keeping with her relaxed approach to beauty, when Bieber’s hair isn’t slicked back into a bun, she lets it hang loose in beachy waves. However, this low-key, ‘just got out of bed’ look isn’t actually that easy to achieve on your own – which is why she probably uses some kind of texture spray for the perfect loose curls.