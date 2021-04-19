Heading for the sun? Here’s 5 of the best heart-shaped sunglasses
It looks as though the era of teeny tiny sunglasses might finally be over, as fashionistas are embracing larger frames once again.
And not just oversized sunnies. While simple oval and square shapes have dominated over the past few seasons, now we’re seeing the return of more unusual styles.
Chief among them, heart-shaped shades, which have been seen on stylish celebs including Rachel Stevens, Rochelle Humes and Sam Faiers recently.
It’s all thanks to Yves Saint Laurent. The French fashion house’s exaggerated LouLou sunnies have been all over Instagram for the past few seasons, and now the high street has followed suit, with heart eyewear in a whole host of different colours.
So, whether you want to keep it classic with shiny black frames or go for something a bit brighter, there’s a pair to suit every face and budget.
And now that spring is here, they’re the perfect way to accessorise your outfits on sunny days.
From the designer originals to bargain buys, here’s our pick of the best heart-shaped sunglasses…
1. Saint Laurent SL 181 LouLou Sunglasses, £198, FashionEyewear
2. Teenz Shop Red Summer Love Sunglasses, £12.99
3. Quay Heartbreaker Sunglasses, £39
4. AJ Morgan Heart Sunglasses in Gold, £18, Ad Hoc
5. New Look Black Heart Frame Sunglasses, £8.99