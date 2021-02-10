Holly Willoughby turns 40: Her best ever fashion moments

Holly Willoughby is celebrating the big 4-0 on February 10 – and she’s already unveiled one fabulous birthday outfit.

For hosting duties on Dancing On Ice the presenter donned a pale blue one-shoulder column dress by Safiyaa, revealing on Instagram that she was treated to decorations and cake while filming.

Whether it’s on screen, on the red carpet or off-duty, the This Morning presenter always impresses with her fashion choices and has fans clamouring to know where they can buy whatever she’s wearing – it’s a good thing she always generously shares outfit details on Instagram.

To mark Willoughby’s milestone birthday, we look back at some of her greatest style moments…

The LBD

TV presenter Holly Willoughby attends the British Academy Children’s Film and Television Awards, in association with the LEGO Company, at the Park Lane Hilton in central London. (PA Archive)

When she first started appearing on the red carpet, Willoughby often chose little black dresses, like this cool strapless number teamed with polka dot sandals at the 2004 Children’s Baftas.

The Dolce & Gabbana dress

Holly Willoughby arrives for the ELLE Style Awards 2008 (PA Archive)

Showing off her fashion credentials at the Elle Style Awards 2008, Willoughby opted for this subtly sexy purple Dolce & Gabbana dress with black lace detailing.

The Valentino gown

Holly Willoughby in the press room at the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards 2013 at the Royal Festival Hall, London. (PA Archive)

Willoughby rocked a ravishing red Valentino gown with a thigh slit and asymmetric neckline at the 2013 TV Baftas, accessorising her look with ankle-strap heels, minimal jewellery and a bold red lip.

The jumpsuit

Holly Willoughby with the TV Personality Award in the press room at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2016 (PA Archive)

Taking home the TV personality award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2016, Willoughby wasn’t wearing a dress for once.

Instead, she took a risk in a pastel blue and black jumpsuit with cape detailing by British brand Safiyaa, and the risk paid off.

The LWD

Holly Willoughby attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London (PA Archive)

Switching it up on the 2018 Brit Awards red carpet, Willoughby chose a little white dress in a feather-trimmed tuxedo style teamed with black strappy sandals and a white rose as a symbol of solidarity with victims of harassment and abuse.

The Versace dress

Channelling Nineties Liz Hurley, Willoughby dazzled in this low-cut, thigh slit black dress by Versace.

The high fashion look

We love it when Willoughby pushes the envelope with more edgy outfits, like this Christopher Kane slogan jumper and Sandro PVC biker skirt.

The princess dress

Holly Willoughby during the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena. (PA Archive)

These days, Willoughby loves a full-skirted princess dress on the red carpet. At 2020’s National Television Awards she outdid herself in this spectacular pink satin gown with a blue tulle skirt, created by Peter Langner.

The bridal dress

No, we’re not talking about Willoughby’s own wedding dress. The presenter wore this incredible glittering gown from bridal wear designer Lee Petra Grebenau for an episode of Dancing On Ice.

The custom collar look

Tapping into the ‘big collar energy’ trend, Willoughby teamed a simple black dress from Ghost with a custom collar made by designer Abbie Walsh.

The Vampire’s Wife dress

Every celeb worth their sartorial salt has been seen in uber-cool brand The Vampire’s Wife, and Willoughby is no exception. She chose this suitably festive red metallic number for This Morning, the frock coming from fashion rental site Hurr.

The Cinderella dress

Rounding off 2020 with the ultimate fairytale fashion moment, for the This Morning pantomime Willoughby donned a voluminous blue Cinderella-style gown and a pair of custom-made bejewelled ‘glass slipper’ heels.