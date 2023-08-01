Host Maya Jama’s glamorous Love Island outfits cost over £10,000

Host Maya Jama has wrapped up the summer series of Love Island 2023 in suitable style.

She revealed that Jess Harding and Sammy Root were the winning couple of the competition, wearing a glittering Noughties-inspired two-piece of a bralette and mini skirt.

The Vittoria Two-Set from Annie’s Ibiza retails at £1,350, and Jama wore it with simple silver heels and her newly highlighted hair in beachy waves.

Radio DJ and TV presenter Jama, 28, has become a fashion It girl over the past few years, and appeared on the August cover of British Vogue.

Her style for Love Island has been bold, with lots of bright colours, form-fitting ensembles and on-trend cut-outs.

Six of the main outfits she wore for the summer series of the show clock in at £10,765 if bought at full price – and that’s not considering shoes, accessories, or even the ensembles Jama wore for the weekly Love Island: Aftersun show.

When singer Rita Ora did a surprise performance on the show, Jama tapped into the growing fashion trend for crochet.

The knitted yellow dress was a custom outfit from Manchester-based designer Ella Mia, who later sold similar versions of the Maya Limited Ladder Dress in Yellow Gradient on her website for £225, which has now sold out.

For another outfit, Jama donned a white two-piece from Singaporean designer Grace Ling, which had previously been worn by Jennifer Lopez to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The white Pillar Drape Skirt retails at £1,021, while the matching Vertebrae Bralette costs £309.

Lopez wore the ensemble with a white cropped jacket over the top, while Jama kept things simple and summer-ready without it.

The presenter also chose white to make her entrance into the villa when the show kicked off in early June.

She chose a daring crochet dress from Miami-based brand Cult Gaia, a go-to for models including Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The Accalia Crochet Gown costs £2,400, and Jama paired it with gold strappy sandals and her hair in loose waves.

Jama’s Love Island wardrobe was all about risque cut-outs – as seen in this electric blue knotted dress from French fashion house Balmain.

The Balmain Alys Knit Dress retails at £3,895 on the Flannels website, but is currently on sale for £2,749.

Jama rarely chose black for the show, but when she did, she wore a knock-out dress by up-and-coming London-based designer Nensi Dojaka.

The Strapless Cutout Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress had a plunging neckline, a cut-out at the bodice, and Jama wore it with poker-straight hair and simple strappy black sandals.

Originally retailing at £1,565 on Net-A-Porter, the dress is currently on sale for £1,017.25.