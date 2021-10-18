8 of the hottest new designer fragrances for autumn

Are you on the hunt for a new signature scent? The perfect perfume to match your autumn/winter wardrobe?

This is the time of year when a wave of fine fragrances waft onto beauty counters, potent parfum blends that suit the change of seasons – and there are some real standouts to choose from right now.

Which is the one for you? Here, we run down a selection of the most-hyped women’s designer and luxury scents of 2021…

(Givenchy/PA)

1. Givenchy Interdit Rouge Eau de Parfum, £53.50 for 35ml, The Perfume Shop

This spicy spin-off of the Givenchy bestseller sees piquant pimento leaf and ginger added to the original tuberose and jasmine-based juice. The lipstick red bottle is a thing of beauty, too.

(Estee Lauder/PA)

2. Estee Lauder Sensuous Stars Eau de Parfum, £68 for 40ml

Part of a luxury collection created in collaboration with eight different perfumers, Sensuous Stars is the work of Amandine Clerc-Marie, who was inspired by the idea of a moonlight stroll through a plum tree grove. Notes of Chinese plum, creamy orris flower and lavender make for a warming fruity blend.

(Gucci/PA)

3. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Spray, £77 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop

Putting the titular blossom front and centre, the revamped Gorgeous Gardenia is richer than the original eau de toilette, with jasmine, patchouli, pear and a dash of brown sugar giving it added oomph.

(Moncler/PA)

4. Moncler Pour Femme Eau de Parfum LED Digital Screen, £170 for 150ml, Selfridges

The first ever women’s fragrance (there’s a men’s edition too) from the uber-cool outerwear brand is housed in an equally covetable bottle. Hooked up to an app, you can programme the scrolling LED display to whatever message you wish. Inside, you’ll find a musky, snow-inspired scent with crisp notes of jasmine and cedarwood.

(Carolina Herrera/PA)

5. Carolina Herrera Good Girl Superstars Eau De Parfum, £97.50 for 80ml, The Fragrance Shop

The latest addition to the Good Girl family, this sparkly stiletto collector’s edition – which contains the much-loved jasmine, tuberose and tonka bean juice – is made for party season.

(Marc Jacobs/PA)

6. Marc Jacobs Perfect Intense Eau de Parfum Spray, £51 for 30ml, Escentual

The follow-up to pale pink Perfect takes the ode to self-acceptance (inspired by Marc Jacob’s ‘I am perfect as I am’ tattoo) in a bold new direction, adding jasmine, roasted almond and sandalwood notes to the warm, comforting mix.

(Frederic Malle/PA)

7. Frederic Malle Editions de Parfums Synthetic Jungle, £128 for 50ml

Looking for a truly distinctive scent? Look no further than Synthetic Jungle, the gorgeously green 1970s-inspired juice in which basil is bolstered with woody and leather notes, plus a bouquet of white florals.

(Cochine/PA)

8. Cochine Vanille & Tabac Noir Eau De Parfum, £110 for 50ml

Inspired by tropical summer evenings but ideal for winter wear, this beautifully balanced scent combines the sweetness of vanilla with smoky tobacco flower, cardamom and patchouli.