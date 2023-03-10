How a host of A-list stars are getting their skin Oscars ready

Celebrities are busy getting red carpet ready in the build-up to the Oscars and its glittering afterparties.

For many stars, this involves getting a facial – so their skin is glowing and sculpted, and make-up can be applied as smoothly as possible.

Polish facialist Joanna Czech – who is based in America – is seeing a starry roster of celebrities before the 95th Academy awards.

In the days leading up to the big event, she’ll be giving facials to reality star Kim Kardashian, models Amber Valletta, Lily Aldridge and Hailey Bieber, and actors Jennifer Aniston, Maya Rudolph and Lily James – and many more – at hotel L’Ermitage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

Czech has already given model Cara Delevingne a facial, and posted a picture of it on her Instagram stories with the caption: “Always a fun time with @caradelevingne.”

“Even skin tone, hydrated skin, and a sculpted face are the key to a great base for make-up, that’s why skin prep prior to special events is crucial,” Czech told PA news agency.

While Czech personalises her facials depending on the client’s skin, she said: “Prior to special events, like the Oscars, my focus is on calming the skin, boosting hydration, brightening the complexion and sculpting the face.”

She does this by beginning with a “sculpting and lifting massage”.

Facial massages can also be done on yourself at home. Czech said it “increases circulation, sculpts your face, and can reduce fine lines over time”, adding: “My clients love the way it feels and relaxes them” – a must before walking a major red carpet.

She starts a massage in the chest area – “to open up the lymphatic system, which will create drainage pathways for excess fluids and toxins”.

Czech – who has her own eponymous skincare line – follows that with gentle exfoliation.

“I don’t perform any harsh treatments on the day of major events,” she said, as you don’t want to run the risk of aggravated skin on the red carpet.

“After exfoliating, I use a targeted combination of serums based on the skin needs of my client that day, followed by 10 minutes of treatment with the LYMA Laser.”

The LYMA Laser is an at-home, handheld device, priced as costing £1,999 on the LYMA website. It uses microcurrents, near-infrared LED light and diode lasers to work on the skin.

Czech said it is “incredible at reducing pigmentation and redness” and is her “absolute go-to for general skin rejuvenation, especially before major events”.

But, what makes it really perfect before the red carpet?

“By reinvigorating the skin cells, the skin’s elasticity is improved, giving that lifted and glowing result that you see on the red carpet,” Czech explained.

To get that awards season glow at home, she recommends sticking to a morning and night skincare routine, doing daily facial massages, and using the laser if you can. “Beyond this, I always highlight how important eating a healthy diet and staying hydrated is,” she added.