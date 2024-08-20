How TikTok’s ‘very demure, very mindful’ trend has made its way into fashion

Brat girl summer has had its moment: it’s now time to be “very demure, very mindful.”

Charli XCX – the artist behind the aforenamed album – described brat as a “pack of cigs, a Bic lighter and a strappy white top with no bra.” Brat summer encompassed a brash, hedonistic, happy and bra-less young woman. Yet, this carefree and messy aesthetic has now become dated: being filed amongst the likes of Nineties ladette culture and Noughties recession pop.

TikTok creator Jools Lebron, who has over 1.7 million followers, recently went viral when she posted a satirical video detailing her “modest” and unassuming workplace make-up.

“You see how I do my make-up for work? Very demure. Very mindful,” says Lebron, “I don’t come to work with a green cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. You see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job.”

The comments went viral, and the new tongue-in-cheek social media trend has snowballed into a way of life; with people now quoting the catchphrase when eating meals, doing their make-up and dressing for the day.

The demure movement is a humorous evolution of other social media trends such as the “clean girl” aesthetic and the “trad wife” movement; both of which promote wholesome pastimes and effortless, hyper-feminine style.

“The trend champions a return to a more reflective and understated style of dressing,” says fashion expert at Glow Bar London, Fausta Urte Geigaite. “It’s a nuanced movement that celebrates subtlety over ostentation, aiming to project an image of thoughtful elegance.

“This aesthetic is represented by figures like Emma Watson, who combines her advocacy for sustainable fashion with a style that is both chic and restrained.”

The demure and mindful trend nods to the evolution of the pared-back, quiet-luxury look. As observed in autumn/winter catwalks from the likes of Saint Laurent and Vivienne Westwood, next season’s style promises to centre on timeless and polished pieces with a ladylike skew. Pussybow blouses, tailored skirt suits and heritage tartans straight out of Princess Diana’s wardrobe are key autumn pieces.

“Soft neutral tones work best, keeping the look understated, while materials like silk and wool add a touch of luxury,” says Clogau jewellery expert, Ben Roberts. “It’s definitely about quality over quantity.”

“A crisp white shirt, and a versatile midi skirt or well-tailored trousers are indispensable for this trend” says Geigaite, “For accessories, choose items that complement rather than dominate the outfit, simple leather belts, discreet stud earrings, and perhaps a classic watch. Footwear should be comfortable yet polished, such as loafers or soft ankle boots.

“This aesthetic is about crafting a visual dialogue between simplicity and sophistication, where each piece communicates a deliberate choice towards mindful consumption and refined taste.”

This mindful and modest trend may appear inhibiting when contrasted with the freeness of brat summer, but the prim and pared-back style actually embodies positive images of self-love, self-care and resilience. It’s no coincidence the icons of the aesthetic tend to be independent pioneers in their own right, from former First Lady, Jackie Kennedy, to businesswoman and actress, Gwyneth Paltrow.

How to get the look

Sister Jane Dream Wind River Blouse, £110

Mango Textured Square Buckle Belt, £17.99

Reiss Shae Taper Tapered Linen Trousers, £50 (was £128)

New Look Tan Leather-Look Snaffle Trim Loafers, £19 (was £27.99)

Beaverbrooks Silver Mother of Pearl Clover Bracelet, £115