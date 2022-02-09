How to create Adele’s stunning Brits beauty look at home

Adele was the star of the show at the Brits 2022, taking home three awards (for artist, song and album of the year), and thrilling fans with her stellar performance of I Drink Wine.

She looked incredible on the red carpet in a bespoke black Armani gown, before changing into a gold Valentino dress to perform – and swapping outfits again, this time into a velvet minidress, to accept her awards.

The singer’s hair was styled in glossy Hollywood waves, and she amped up her signature beauty look for the occasion by teaming bold brows and winged eyeliner with a rose lip and flushed cheeks.

Combining several timeless techniques, it’s a look that can be tailored to anyone. Alternatively, you could borrow individual elements to enhance your features.

Here, make-up artists talks us through how to recreate Adele’s glamorous Brits beauty at home…

The eyes

(Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

“Start with the eyes, as you will be applying a lot of eye make-up,” says Gia Mills, celebrity make-up artist and founder of Skin In Motion (skininmotion.com).

“Prep the lids with a tinted eye primer, such as MAC’s (maccosmetics.co.uk) Pro Longwear Paint Pot in Ground Work (£17.50). Apply up to the socket line and buff with a small fluffy eye brush. To add some luxurious light to the lids, apply a light iridescent shadow or cream.”

Next, you’ll need two warm-toned brown eyeshadows, one darker than the other: “Take the darkest shadow, and with a small brush, place it along the outer socket line, starting from the outer corner. Blend with a fluffy eye brush along the socket line.

“Then, take a slightly lighter shade and go over the top and buff, giving the socket that dramatic depth. Finish off by carefully using a shimmer shadow – apply it with your finger just on the middle of the eyelid.”

For the winged liner, Mills recommends using a liquid liner or a gel pot with an angled brush: “Start in the inner corner with a very fine line, and as you move to the outer part of the eye, start to press harder to make the line thicker. As you hit the outer corner, start to press more lightly as you wing the liner into a flick. Go over the line and build, to get the level of flick and intensity to suit your eyes.”

Complete the look by applying your favourite false lashes, with Mills saying: “Finish with mascara to blend the lashes together.”

The brows

“For the brows, brush through a brow gel to create some texture,” says Mills. “Use an eye pencil to create the shape, and finish with a touch of matching powder to soften the look – then finally brush through to neaten.”

Try a Benefit (benefitcosmetics.com) Brow Zings Pro Palette (£33.50) – it has all the elements you need to fill and shape.

The skin

To get Adele’s flawless, glowing complexion, start with a full coverage foundation. Mills says: “Apply with a foundation brush, and buff with a powder brush to create a soft finish” – then add concealer where needed, such as the Blend It Sweat-Proof Concealer (£16) by Skin In Motion.

“Adele has put an emphasis on a bold cheek this year,” says make-up artist Aimee Connolly, founder of Sculpted By Aimee (sculptedbyaimee.com). To get the look, try the ‘three technique’ – where you trace blusher in the shape of a three across the side of your face. Connolly can see how Adele’s make-up artist has applied the blush “from her temple towards the eye socket, finishing on the apples of her cheeks”.

The lips

“Adele has gone for a muted nude lip, matching her natural glam look,” says Connolly, recommending Sculpted By Aimee’s Lip Duo in Bare (£19).

Mills then suggests finishing with “a hydrating pop of gloss, such as Skin In Motion’s Plump It SPF 30 Tinted Lip Balm in Sheer Berry (£17)”.