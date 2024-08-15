How to dress for a garden party

Summer may be coming to a close, but celebrations certainly aren’t. With heatwaves forecast for well into September, garden parties are being pencilled in, meaning it’s not quite time to retire your summer wardrobe just yet.

So, whether you’re attending a family BBQ, hosting a party or going to a relaxed outdoor wedding – here are expert tips and tricks on how to be comfortable and stylish for a summer garden party.

What’s garden party clothing etiquette?

When you read “garden party” on the invitation, florals and broderie anglaise often spring to mind. Sometimes however, it’s preferable to opt for something more relaxed, especially if large amounts of eating are involved. “Garden party etiquette calls for attire that is both elegant and comfortable, capturing the spirit of outdoor gatherings,” says Helen Ashmore, head of design at Laura Ashley.

“Opt for light, breathable fabrics in pastel hues or floral prints, reflecting the natural beauty of the surroundings. Dresses and skirts are always a safe choice, but tailored trousers paired with a stylish blouse can also be a chic option.”

There’s nothing worse than hearing someone moan about the hot weather – so make sure to wear something versatile and comfortable. “Wearing cool fabrics such as airy cotton and linen are great ways to avoid this. You can select neutral light colours too, to avoid darker colours from absorbing the heat,” says Adam Laws, luxury fashion expert at Baked Clay London.

Laura Ashley Lace Trim Pintuck Blouse, £45, Next

Crew Clothing Linen Blend Wide Leg Trousers, £25 (was £69)

Abercrombie & Fitch Poplin Tiered Maxi Skirt, £49.99 (was £65)

What if there’s possibility of rain?

Whilst forecasted heatwaves fills us with delight, every Briton knows you can’t trust the weather app. “While most people might pack a light jacket, I find that this can actually be unhelpful when we have hot weather,” says Laws, “Instead, a little hack is to bring along a large sunhat. This accessory will protect you from the rain and will keep your outfit looking summery and chic.”

If it’s more than spring showers and it looks as though the heat will vanish, keep a lightweight cardigan or bolero to hand. “A large claw clip coordinated to your outfit is always a good idea to keep the frizz at bay,” recommends style expert and Simply Be ambassador, Sophie Hughes.

John Lewis Bow Wide Brim Downturn Hat, Natural, £45

The White Company Large Resin Clip, £10

American Vintage Women’s Cardigan Razpark, £98 (was £140)

The best trends to sport this summer

A print that’s taken over 2024 summer street style has been the polka dot. “There is never a wrong time for a polka dot” Marc Jacobs purportedly once said. From Julia Roberts’ chocolate-coloured polka-dot dress in Pretty Woman to Marilyn Monroe’s curve-clinging spotted midi in The Seven Year Itch – the Princess of Wales’ favourite print has been sprawled over runways and celebrities all summer long.

If you’re not keen on the cartoonish copy, thankfully there are trends less bold than spots. “When it comes to summer prints, we often opt for florals, which are always a safe bet,” says Laws, “but this year, hand-drawn illustration-style prints are really trending. Whether it’s embroidered hand-drawn phrases or printed illustrations of beach-related items – choosing any sort of summer-oriented graphic is a great way to show that you’re sporting the latest trend.”

“Maxi dresses with whimsical patterns and wide-leg trousers paired with delicate blouses are particularly in vogue,” says Ashmore. If you’re bored of classic florals, “opt for bold patterns or larger floral prints to make more of a statement,” says Hughes.

Finery Zara Navy Spot Satin Midi Shirt Dress, £79

Nobody’s Child Cream Embroidered Linen-blend Starlight Midi Dress, £120

One non-negotiable for a summer garden party

When it comes to completing the look, there is no accessory more essential than sun protection. “A good SPF and a pair of statement sunnies are my non-negotiables!” says Hughes. “Oversized frames have made a huge comeback, and red is a front-runner when it comes to the perfect colour. Otherwise you can opt for tortoiseshell for a timeless classic.”

Building sun protection into your outfit is essential. “Accessories like a sunhat to protect your scalp and sunglasses to look after your eyes are really important to withstand the heat from long periods of time,” says Laws.

“You don’t want to be that person that has to go inside every 10 minutes because you haven’t come prepared. Make sure you opt for airy trousers and clothing items with sleeves so you’re protected.”

New Look Brown Tortoiseshell Oversized Sunglasses, £9.99

Accessorize Scallop Edge Boater Hat, £21 (was £28)