How to dress in rainy summer weather

Following a record-breaking June, it’s fair to say summer has turned into a bit of a washout, with a deluge of downpours, while other parts of Europe are baking in unbearable heat.

Unfortunately, the unsettled weather is set to continue, with the Met Office forecast for the next two weeks stating: “Showery conditions are likely, along with the risk of longer spells of rain and stronger winds at times too.”

In the second half of August, we can expect: “A mixture of rain and showers for many areas… any prolonged dry and hot spells appear to be unlikely.”

At the same time, temperatures haven’t plummeted completely, which makes deciding what to wear quite the conundrum at the moment.

How do you keep cool and dry at the same time? Here’s what fashion experts recommend for wet weather during summer…

Waterproof jacket

When it’s too warm for a proper coat, a thin rain jacket with a hood is essential.

Make a style statement in a bright colour or bold print, with trendy waterproofs that combine fashion and function.

“A lightweight and compact rain jacket from Rains is always easy to style and perfect for carrying around for unexpected showers,” says Lesley Torson, co-founder of Trilogy Stores.

“They look really sleek, so won’t ruin a good outfit, whilst still being really light and airy to keep you cool.”

Amber Gordon, founder of fashion sourcing company Tailored Styling, recommends a see-through mac: “During Fashion Week, fashion editors and stylists will have a clear and structured raincoat they can whip on to keep their look from getting wet, that still allows people to see what they are wearing.”

Regatta X Orla Kiely Summer Pack-It Jacket in Fuschia Passion Flower, £34.95 (was £70)

Cotton Traders Moorland Rich Gold Waterproof Coat, £65; Wrinkle Free 3/4 Sleeve Stripe Jersey Top, £20; Women’s Ecru Coloured Stretch Jeans, £36 (accessories, stylist’s own)

Lots of layers

“Light layers are the best way to dress for summer rain,” says Torson.

“Wear your raincoat with a cropped jean, or cotton or linen midi dress, and trainers to maintain a summery look, whilst being prepared for unpredictable weather.”

The utility trend is also handy for rainy days – loose cargo pants are cool and practical.

“Whip out your hoodies and wear underneath an oversized leather blazer,” says Gordon.

“The different textures will make the laidback and comfortable fit feel super high-end.”

Monsoon Wide Leg Cropped Jeans in Blue, £80

Sensible shoes

Nobody wants soggy socks, which is why splashproof shoes are a must – trainers with a chunky sole will help stop puddle water from seeping into the seams.

For seriously rainy days, only Wellington boots will do.

“They’re officially back as a fashion staple, thanks to this unpredictable rain,” says Gordon.

“To elevate the welly look to luxury, invest in a lighter colour, like a beige or cream Wellington boot. Wear with a bare leg and a floaty dress that will keep you cool and looking summery.”

Dune London Truro Navy Side-Stripe Lace-Up Runner Trainers, £100

Don’t forget your hat

A hat is the most important fashion accessory for keeping your hair dry and frizz-free.

“Hats have become incredibly popular this summer, from denim hats, such as the Miu Miu denim cowboy hat, to summery straw hats,” says Gordon.

A water-resistant bucket hat is on-trend and ideal for drizzly days.

“A tanned leather bucket will go with most outfits,” Gordon continues.

“Use hats to dress your outfits up or down, depending on your mood and as a bonus – you’ll barely notice the rain!”

Accessorize Nylon Bucket Hat, £14, Simply Be